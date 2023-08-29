Woman among five dead in van-trailer collision

RAWALPINDI: Five persons including a woman died and six others suffered multiple injuries in a collision between a Hiace van and 22-wheeler trailer near T-Chowk Rawat, rescuers informed on Tuesday.

According to rescue and police officials, a Gujranwala-bound Toyota Hiace picked up Umrah pilgrims from New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP) and was returning when at T-Chowk Rawat, it rammed into a trailer head-on.

Resultantly, five persons died on the spot and six others sustained injuries. On information, Rescue 1122 rushed to the scene and carried out the rescue and relief operation. The rescuers moved the bodies and injured to hospitals for post-mortem and medical treatment. The dead in the accident were identified: as 45-year-old Mehreen Bibi, 27-year-old Muhammad Danish, 60-year-old Haji Nazir, 62-year-old Haji Shafique and 50-year-old Mian Idrees.

The police also arrived at the scene and carried out investigation besides assisted traffic police in regulating traffic flow.

Meanwhile, a man died after being hit the fast-moving train in Dhoke Wajan area of Taxila. Rescue 1122 moved the body to hospital for autopsy.

Identity of the deceased could not be ascertained yet while the police have launched investigation.