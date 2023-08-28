Floods wash away Pakistan’s hopes for economic growth

Pakistan is a country that has been repeatedly battered by floods, which have caused immense human suffering and economic losses. The most recent floods in 2022, which were triggered by unprecedented monsoon rains, affected 33 million people and killed 1,739. The floods also caused $30 billion in damage to the country’s economy, according to a joint assessment by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, the Asian Development Bank, the European Union, the United Nations, and the World Bank.

The 2022 floods were not an isolated event, but part of a pattern of recurrent and worsening floods in Pakistan over the last few decades. According to a list of floods in Pakistan compiled by Wikipedia, Pakistan has experienced at least one major flood every year since 1992, with some years having multiple floods affecting different regions. Some of the most notable floods in Pakistan’s history are:

– The 1992 India–Pakistan floods, which affected both countries and killed more than 2,000 people in Pakistan.

– The 2010 Pakistan floods, which were the worst in the country’s history and affected almost all of Pakistan. The floods killed nearly 2,000 people and affected more than 20 million people.

– The 2011 Sindh floods, which killed 361 people and affected more than 5 million people in the province of Sindh.

– The 2014 Jammu and Kashmir floods, which affected both India and Pakistan and killed more than 500 people in Pakistan.

The floods have had devastating impacts on Pakistan’s economy, which is already facing multiple challenges such as low growth, high inflation, fiscal deficit, debt burden, trade imbalance, energy crisis, and security issues. The floods have damaged the infrastructure and assets of various sectors, such as agriculture, industry, services, transport, communication, energy, health, education, and housing. The floods have also disrupted the production and supply chains of these sectors, resulting in reduced output, income, employment, exports, and tax revenues. The floods have also increased the expenditure on relief, recovery, and reconstruction activities, putting pressure on the budget and diverting resources from other development priorities.

According to the joint assessment report mentioned above, the total damages caused by the 2022 floods amounted to $14.9 billion (4.6% of GDP), while the total economic losses reached $15.2 billion (4.7% of GDP). The report also estimated that the recovery and reconstruction need for building back better are at least $16.3 billion (5% of GDP), not including much needed new investments beyond the affected assets to support Pakistan’s adaptation to climate change and overall resilience to future climate shocks.

The report also projected that the floods would have a significant negative impact on Pakistan’s macroeconomic indicators. The real GDP growth rate for fiscal year 2022-23 was revised downward from 4% to 3%, while the inflation rate was revised upward from 8% to 9%. The fiscal deficit was expected to widen from 6.8% to 7.8% of GDP due to lower revenues and higher expenditures. The current account deficit was expected to deteriorate from 1.6% to 2.3% of GDP due to lower exports and higher imports. The public debt was expected to increase from 87% to 90% of GDP due to higher borrowing needs.

The report also highlighted that the floods would have a significant adverse impact on human development indicators. The national poverty rate was expected to increase by 3.7 to 4 percentage points, potentially pushing between 8.4 and 9.1 million more people below the poverty line. Multidimensional poverty was expected to increase by 5.9 percentage points, implying that an additional 1.9 million households were at risk of being pushed into non-monetary poverty. The report also warned that the floods could worsen the already poor situation of health, education, and nutrition in Pakistan, especially for women, children, and vulnerable groups. The report concluded that the floods posed a serious threat to Pakistan’s economic stability, growth, and development prospects, and called for urgent support from the national and international community to implement a recovery and reconstruction plan that builds back better.

However, the question remains: how can Pakistan cope with the recurrent and worsening floods that are likely to continue in the future due to climate change and other factors?

The answer is not simple or easy, but it requires a holistic and integrated approach that addresses both the causes and consequences of floods. This approach should include:

– Enhancing the resilience and adaptation capacity of communities and ecosystems to climate change and its impacts.

– Improving the governance and management of water resources at all levels, from local to national.

– Investing in infrastructure and technology that can reduce flood risks and improve flood forecasting, warning, and response systems.

– Promoting sustainable land use and environmental conservation practices that can restore natural flood defenses and ecosystem services.

– Strengthening disaster risk reduction and preparedness strategies that can minimize the loss of lives and livelihoods due to floods.

– Ensuring equitable and inclusive access to resources, services, and opportunities for all segments of society, especially the poor, the marginalized, and the vulnerable.

– Enhancing regional and international cooperation and coordination on flood management and climate change issues.

Pakistan is a country that has immense potential and opportunities for development, but it also faces enormous challenges and risks. The floods are one of the most pressing and persistent challenges that Pakistan has to overcome. By adopting a comprehensive and integrated approach to flood management, Pakistan can turn this challenge into an opportunity for building a more resilient, prosperous, and sustainable future.