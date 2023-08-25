PM reaffirms Pakistan’s desire to strengthen bilateral ties with US

Hopes more US companies would explore investment opportunities, particularly in information technology sector

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq has reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen bilateral cooperation with the United States in key areas including trade and investment, energy, security, and climate change.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq was talking to US Ambassador Donald Blome who called on him at Prime Minister’s House in Islamabad on Friday.

The Prime Minister appreciated the United States’ role in helping Pakistan to stabilize its economy and reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to continue the reform agenda for achieving sustainable growth.

Noting the role that the US private sector has traditionally played in supporting Pakistan’s economic growth, he hoped that that more US companies would explore the investment opportunities, particularly to tap the vast potential for investment in Pakistan’s information technology sector.

On the occasion, the US Ambassador congratulated the Prime Minister on assuming the office and reaffirmed the United States’ desire for supporting Pakistan’s economic and development agenda.

Lauding the important contributions of the Pakistani-American community towards strengthening ties between the two countries, the Prime Minister called for increasing people-to-people contacts between the two countries.

The Prime Minister said Pakistan and the US enjoyed longstanding and broad-based relations, rooted in mutual respect, common interests and shared values. He expressed satisfaction on the current positive trajectory of bilateral ties.

Anwaarul Haq Kakar emphasized that the caretaker Government’s main responsibility is to assist the Election Commission of Pakistan in the electoral process and provide constitutional continuity during the period of democratic transition.

‘US wants free and fair polls in Pakistan’

During the meeting United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome conveyed Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar that the US wanted free and fair elections in Pakistan, amid speculations that the elections might get delayed and political parties may not get a level-playing field.

During the meeting, the US ambassador also said that the US wanted Pakistan to ensure protection of religious minorities in the wake of Jaranwala incident, in which hundreds of Muslim men vandalised dozens of Christian homes and torched churches in a Christian neighbourhood on the pretext of blasphemy.

The US envoy also encouraged the interim premier Kakar to continue partnership with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on economic recovery – a statement suggesting that Pakistan should steadfast to abiding the IMF programme conditions.

Ambassador Blome called on the caretaker premier at PM House in Islamabad just a day after the US envoy met the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and reaffirmed US’ support for free and fair elections in Pakistan.

In response to US stance on holding free and fair elections, the interim premier “emphasised that the caretaker government’s main responsibility is to assist the ECP in the electoral process and provide constitutional continuity during the period of democratic transition.”

In a post on X, the US embassy also shared that the US envoy was delighted to meet with caretaker PM Kakar and he “reaffirmed steadfast commitment to US-Pakistan relationship, support for free and fair elections, desire to work with and through US Pakistan Green Alliance to build for the future.”

The post further added that the US “encouraged protection of religious minorities, and continued partnership with IMF on economic recovery.”

A day earlier, Ambassador Blome met with CEC Sikander Sultan Raja to reaffirm US’ support for free and fair elections conducted in accordance with Pakistan’s laws and Constitution.

A statement issued by the US embassy spokesperson had said the ambassador reiterated that choosing Pakistan’s future leaders is for the Pakistani people to decide and that Washington remains committed to working to broaden and deepen the US-Pakistan relationship with whomever the people choose.

The US ambassador’s remarks came against the backdrop of uncertainty over the timing of the general elections. There are also concerns that a level-playing field may not be available to all the parties during the elections.

The crackdown against PTI and jailing of leaders, including the party chief, is also something that is seen as part of efforts to deny the party contesting the upcoming elections freely. The Western capitals are closely following the developments and are keen to know when elections will take place.