Saif lauds education reforms in GB; terms it a leap towards progress, prosperity

ISLAMABAD: In a significant development, Dr. Umar Saif, the Caretaker Minister for Science and Technology (MoST), has lauded the groundbreaking education reforms implemented in the picturesque region of Gilgit Baltistan (GB).

During a high-level meeting held at the MoST, attended by esteemed officials including Secretary MoST Ali Raza Bhutta, Chief Secretary GB Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, and other representatives from both the ministry and GB government, the far-reaching initiatives to overhaul education, technology, and healthcare sectors across the region were extensively discussed.

The focal point of these transformative interventions is a multifaceted approach that is already reaping impressive results. One of the most remarkable achievements has been witnessed in Government Primary Schools, where students are now receiving daily nutritious meals. This thoughtful initiative has led to an awe-inspiring increase in attendance rates, soaring from a mere 65% to an outstanding 90%.

Embracing the importance of modern education, 200 schools have pioneered the integration of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics), Computer Education, and Entrepreneurship courses, supplemented by practical training. To facilitate this innovative approach, 34 schools are now equipped with cutting-edge IT infrastructure, including Digital Interactive Smart TVs and Learning Management Systems (LMS).

Underscoring their commitment to the advancement of education, 200 additional Smart Schools are in the pipeline, set to be adorned with high-tech LED Smart Screens, Chromebooks, and solar-powered facilities. The educational transformation also extends to Skardu, where 18 schools have been furnished with Smart Interactive Whiteboards, Multimedia Projectors, and Core i7 computers – a concerted effort to promote interactive learning.

To alleviate infrastructure challenges, the region is adding 55 classrooms, all equipped with state-of-the-art IT tools and Learning Management Systems. A recent milestone was the grand GB Summerfiesta 2023, which engaged a staggering 28,000 students over 10 days. The festival offered diverse programs such as IT Boot Camps, Mathematics Clubs, Mental Health Awareness Sessions, and even Yoga Classes, attracting collaboration from distinguished organizations like Karandaz, LUMS, and NHA, thus culminating in a dynamic learning experience.

To ensure quality instruction, the government recruited 1000 Education Fellows through a rigorous bidding process, effectively enhancing the availability of STEM and Computer Education teachers throughout the region. This step, where fellows are employed on a contractual basis, aims to elevate educational standards across the board.

Notably, Karandaaz Pakistan is also actively engaged in promoting financial literacy among students. The initiative imparts principles of budgeting, decision-making, and saving, equipping young minds for financial success.

In a nod to sustainability and preparedness, 184 IT labs in schools have been solarized, offering a much-needed power backup to counter frequent outages and ensuring uninterrupted IT usage. Over 2000 students are benefitting from free evening coaching at KIPS, significantly bolstering their academic performance and university admissions. Moreover, the Taleem Finance Scheme extends loans and stipends to students enrolling in top universities, easing their educational journey.

In a bid to empower females, the Pink Bus Project has been initiated, offering safe and free transportation services to women across various regions. Additionally, a strategic collaboration with the National College of Arts (NCA) has led to the establishment of an NCA campus in Gilgit, fostering artistic and cultural growth.

The educational realm is further enriched by NUST’s provision of cutting-edge AI and Data Science Certification courses. Meanwhile, Maker-Space Labs are elevating schools by introducing robotics and 3D printing capabilities, inculcating vital technological skills.

Recognizing the need for holistic development, public speaking modules are being conducted, enhancing communication skills and bolstering student confidence. Teacher professional development programs and the establishment of a 50-bed Cardiac Hospital further reflect the government’s commitment to comprehensive growth.

The holistic array of interventions unveiled by the Government of Gilgit Baltistan underscores an unwavering commitment to nurturing a brighter future for its residents. By revolutionizing education, technology, and healthcare sectors, the region is poised for unprecedented growth and progress.

IT Minister Dr. Umar Saif expressed his admiration for the strides made in various sectors in GB and announced his intention to visit the region to foster collaboration and coordination between the center and the region. This groundbreaking effort holds the promise of transforming GB into an exemplar of progress and prosperity.