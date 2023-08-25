ECP takes up election agenda with PTI, JUI-F delegations

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday kick-started its consultation process as it met with the delegations of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) and Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F).

Both the parties, expressed opposing viewpoints, as the PTI stressed the need for voting within the constitutional timeframe of 90 days, while the JUI-F backed the idea of re-demarcation of electoral constituencies and updating the electoral rolls first.

The back-to-back meetings were chaired by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and attended by the ECP members as well as other senior officers. Various politicians also joined the meeting via video link.

The PTI delegation comprised Dr Babar Awan, Barrister Ali Zafar, Umair Niazi and Ali Muhammad Khan. They told the ECP that the elections must be held within 90 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly as per the Constitution.

Though the ECP had already announced the schedule for revamping the constituencies in the light of the digital census, the PTI delegation emphasised that the there was no need for redrawing the constituencies at this time.

On other issues, the PTI demanded an immediate release of its arrested leaders and party workers. They also stressed that the PTI should be allowed to hold political rallies and given equal opportunities in politics like other parties.

The JUI-F delegation comprised Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Hyderi, Jalaluddin, Maulana Darwish, Kamran Murtaza and others. They called for revamping the constituencies before the elections.

The JUI-F delegation emphasised that as the census results had been officially notified therefore, the ECP should first complete the delimitation process to facilitate the political parties, candidates and voters.

The delegation also stressed the need for an accurate registration of voters as per the new census and updated electoral rolls.

They urged the ECP to ensure completion of this process before the election.

The voter lists of polling stations should be corrected and the appointment of impartial and honest returning officers and district returning officers should be ensured, the JUI-F delegation told the polls supervisor.

“We want transparent elections within the framework of the Constitution,” Hyderi later told the media persons after the meeting the CEC at the ECP.

“We want such an election that is accepted by the entire nation.”

According to an ECP statement, the CEC assured representatives of both the parties that their effort was to hold election as soon as possible. He assured the parties of equal opportunities in the elections. The ECP said that consultation with the political parties would continue.

The ECP would consult the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz on Aug 25 (today) and the Pakistan Peoples Party on Aug 29.