Interim govt to ensure transparent, impartial elections: PM Kakar

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday reiterated that the interim government would ensure holding of the upcoming general elections in the most transparent and impartial manner, accepted to all.

Talking to media after visiting Mazar-e-Quaid to pay tribute and offer Fateha, the prime minister said that the caretaker government would function in the limited timeframe only to ensure the election process. “We would play our part in this regard by holding transparent and impartial polls, so that Pakistan could move through its constitutional transitional period,” PM Kakar reaffirmed the resolve.

On the occasion, the prime minister was accompanied by Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tissori, Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Maqbool Baqir and the members of his cabinet.

It was the maiden visit of the caretaker prime minister to Karachi after assuming his office. The prime minister said that he along with his few cabinet members came here to pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and reaffirm to work for the progress and prosperity of the country by highlighting the social contract under which a separate state came into being.

Referring to an address of the founder of the nation on August 11, 1947 before the Constituent Assembly, he said it focused on rights of the minorities and equality among individuals.

Prime Minister Kakar expressed the optimism that the people of the country would excel in different fields on the basis of their talents and it was the future of the country. Earlier, the prime minister laid a floral wreath at the grave of the founder of the nation and offered Fateha. He also penned down his expressions in the visitors’ book.

Exemplary punishment to those involved in Jaranwala incident

Earlier, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar chaired a meeting of the federal cabinet in Islamabad on Tuesday and directed the cabinet members to hold a national level Interfaith Harmony Conference next week.

The cabinet directed to invite scholars of international stature from different religions and schools of thought. It was noted the conference will prove to be a milestone for the promotion of interfaith harmony in the country.

Apprising the cabinet about his Jaranwala visit, the Prime Minister termed the protection of minorities as the topmost priority. He categorically stated that fanning the religious hatred and extremism will not be allowed at any cost in the country.

Anwaarul Haq Kakar assured to award exemplary punishment to those involved in Jaranwala incident. The caretaker Prime Minister said the prime mandate of caretaker government is to assist and monitor the electoral process as per the constitutional requirement.

He said the caretaker set up is for a limited period and it cannot design the government’s model or structure. He said as continuation of the previous government, we are supposed to carry on with the general policy and works. He said we have to perform day-to-day monitoring of activities to the best of our abilities.

The Caretaker Prime Minister expressed the hope the cabinet members would have taken or would be in the process of taking briefings from their relevant departments. He asked the cabinet members to come up with their work plans, assuring that the weekly cabinet agendas would be pursued keeping them in view. On the recommendation of the Finance Ministry, the federal cabinet fixed the diyat amount which is equivalent to 30630 gram silver at about 6.705 million rupees for the current fiscal year.