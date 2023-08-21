NATIONAL

Pakistan, KSA sign ASA to boost cooperation in aviation sector

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Monday signed Air Services Agreement (ASA) to enhance cooperation in aviation sector.

The agreement was signed by Director General of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan Khaqan Murtaza and President of General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia H. E. Abdul Aziz Al Duailej signed the agreement on behalf of respective governments.

Caretaker Adviser to Prime Minister on Aviation Farhat Hussain Malik,Saudi Minister for Hajj and Umrah Dr Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah ,Caretaker Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed, Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan H.E. Nawaf Bin Saeed Al Maliki and other officials from Pakistan and Saudi Arabia witnessed the signing ceremony.

The signed Air Services Agreement will further enhance and facilitate the cooperation in aviation sector between both countries. The cooperation in aviation sector will boost trade and economic growth.

Staff Report

