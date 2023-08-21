NATIONAL

Jamal Shah, Indonesian Envoy discuss enhancing cultural relations, people-to-people contacts

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for National Heritage and Cultural Division Jamal Shah was paid a courtesy call by Indonesian Ambassador in Pakistan Adam Tugio here on Monday.

The envoy congratulated Jamal Shah on assuming charge as Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture.

During the meeting, the minister and the ambassador discussed several areas of cooperation, with a particular emphasis on enhancing cultural exchange and people-to-people contacts between Indonesia and Pakistan, especially in the fields of culture, Film, TV dramas and tourism to cultivate deeper and better understanding between the people of both countries.

Jamal Shah highlighted future prospects for collaboration between the Embassy of Indonesia and the National Heritage and Cultural Division, underscoring the potential to further strengthening the bilateral and cultural ties between the two countries.

They also discussed establishment of Pak-Indonesia Corner at National Library of Pakistan at Islamabad.

Minister Jamal Shah appreciated the interest in the cultural exchange programme between the two brotherly countries and assured full cooperation.

