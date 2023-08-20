In visit to Jaranwala, Justice Isa vows to protect minorities

FAISALABAD: The senior judge of the Supreme Court Justice Qazi Faez Isa on Saturday paid a visit to Christian Colony in Jaranwala tehsil of Faisalabad district and had a meeting with affected members of the minority community.

Justice Isa, who will take over as Chief Justice of Pakistan next month, was briefed by the police and civil administration at the Danish School in Jardanwala about the situation.

He also met the victims of the displaced minority community and expressed deep sorrow over the incident. He also visited the affected church and settlement that was attacked by a violent mob.

Respect for Justice Qazi Faez Isa – who felt there was a need for visiting these vandalised churches also and a need to show some efforts to restore minorities confidence in the state institutions. Thoughtful of him. pic.twitter.com/jRlJBrOuQv — Shiffa Z. Yousafzai (@Shiffa_ZY) August 19, 2023

On August 16, a mob targeted the Christian community after alleged desecration of Quran by two Christian men and ransacked and torched churches and homes there, leaving at least 19 churches and 86 homes in ruins.

The Punjab police have arrested at least 145 alleged miscreants, including two prime suspects, out of the 1,470 who have been booked as well as registered five cases.

The vandalism and arson have sparked nationwide outrage, with various religious clerics strongly condemning the incident and urging “exemplary punishment” to be given to the perpetrators.

On the occasion, Justice Isa said it was very sad to see the losses. He told the people not to be worried. He said minority community would be protected in any case.

Justice Isa expressed his displeasure with the deputy commissioner and said three days had passed since the incident had occurred but the affected streets had not been cleaned. The nominated Chief Justice of Pakistan also instructed the deputy commissioner to clean the streets of Christian Colony immediately.

درجنوں سیکیورٹی اہلکار نہ پروٹوکول۔

پاکستان کے آنے والے منصف اعلیٰ جسٹس قاضی فائز عیسٰی اپنی اہلیہ کے ہمراہ جڑانوالہ کی مسیحی برادری کو انصاف دینے پہنچ گئے۔ pic.twitter.com/yGxwjXtMsZ — Adil Nizami (@AdilNizami10) August 19, 2023

Speaking to the Christian victims, he said, “If anyone attacks churches, it is the responsibility of Muslims to catch them.”

Stating that he “does not communicate with journalists” due to his profession, the judge informed one of the locals that he had written a message for them.

Justice Isa further told him that he had brought some “food packets” for them, which he acknowledged were akin to a “drop in the ocean”.

“We want others to do the same,” he added. “Who has the greatest responsibility? [It is] Muslims. They should help you,” the SC judge said.

“Why leave everything to the state?” he asked, noting the glacial pace of state machinery to “tenders, etc”, which would take time.

Justice Isa asked the Christian leader to see who needed aid the most according to their financial status and accordingly distribute the items.

He then communicated with the residents about which other areas needed help and asked that he be taken there.

Separately, in a statement issued after his visit to Jaranwala, Justice Isa quoted verses from the Holy Quran and said Muslims were told to fight against those who harmed churches.

He highlighted that faith in Prophet Isa was one of the principles of Islam and recalled events from history where Muslim religious leaders had shown respect to Christianity.

The SC justice further stated that under Articles 295 and 295-A of the Constitution, a person who “hurt the religious sentiments of anyone” was liable to be punished.

“Violating the Constitution is considered a grave crime … what happened in Jaranwala was a violation of Pakistan’s law and Constitution,” he asserted.

Noting that Islam was a religion that encouraged people to wish peace upon others when they meet each other, Justice Isa rued, “The few followers of this religion who call themselves Muslim violated the teachings of their religion and displayed barbarism and abuse to this extent.”

The puisne judge further demanded that the victims of the Jaranwala incident should be compensated in every way possible.

Punjab IGP visits Jaranwala

Punjab Inspector General of Police Dr Usman Anwar also visited the affected churches in Jaranwala with female assistant superintendents of police (ASP).

سانحہ جڑانوالہ، امن و امان یقینی بنانے کے لئے آئی جی پنجاب ڈاکٹر عثمان انور مسلسل فیلڈ میں موجود، پاکستان کے تمام صوبوں سے تعلق رکھنے والی زیر تربیت خواتین اے ایس پیز کے ہمراہ جڑانوالہ کے متاثرہ گرجا گھروں کا دورہ۔ زیر تربیت خواتین افسران کی کرسچین کمیونٹی کی خواتین اور بچوں سے… pic.twitter.com/NdG6eC6um5 — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) August 19, 2023

The Christian community was assured of full security and cooperation from the police.

“The meeting of ASPs from all provinces of Pakistan with the women of the Christian community is a sign of solidarity,” the Punjab police chief said.

زیر تربیت خواتین اے ایس پیز کی جڑانوالہ میں کرسچین کمیونٹی کی خواتین اور بچوں سے ملاقات، مسیحی کمیونٹی کے متاثرہ گھروں کی بحالی اور تعمیر و مرمت مکمل ہونے تک خواتین اے ایس پیز جڑانوالہ میں ڈیوٹی دیں گی۔ آئی جی پنجاب

1/2 pic.twitter.com/r6choxtQ5x — Punjab Police Official (@OfficialDPRPP) August 19, 2023

He said the ASPs will perform duty in Jaranwala until the rehabilitation and construction of the affected houses were complete.