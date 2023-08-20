NATIONAL

11 laborers dead in North Waziristan bomb blast

By Monitoring Report

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: At least 11 laborers died and two injured in a bomb blast in Gulmir Kot, tehsil Shawal North Waziristan.

As per details, the police spokesperson said that the bomb exploded in a van in North Waziristan which resulted in the death of 11 laborers while two others sustained injuries.

Earlier last month, at least 63 workers and leaders were killed and more than 111 injured in a bomb blast that took place in Khar tehsil of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district.

The blast targeted a workers convention of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F).

Rescue teams and police contingents rushed to the scene and started shifting the injured persons to a nearby hospital.

It was learnt that nearly 400 people were attending the JUI-F workers convention on Shanday Morr near the NADRA office. Law enforcement agencies cordoned off the area.

JUI-F Khar Ameer Maulana Ziaullah Jan and Hamidullah were killed in the incident. A private news channel’s cameraman Samiullah was also among the wounded persons.

Caretaker KP Information Minister said that over 150 persons got injured in the bombing. Hospitals in Bajaur and nearby areas were put on high alert and critically wounded persons will be shifted to Peshawar.

 

 

