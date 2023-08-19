NATIONAL

Elections on basis of old delimitations to be unconstitutional: Sanaullah

By Staff Report

LAHORE: Amid the ongoing controversy over the 90-day timeframe, PML-N Punjab President Rana Sanaullah said that the general elections were to be held in February, saying any election on the basis of old delimitations would be unconstitutional.

Speaking during a a programme on a private TV channel, the former interior minister said they respected the objection raised by the PPP over delay in elections but notifying the census results meant that the delimitation had to be carried out on the basis of the new consensus.

“It is a constitutional obligation that the fresh elections after 2018 would be organised according to the latest census,” Rana Sana asserted.

Delimitation was a constitutional requirement, he made it clear and added that elections could not be held without fulfilling the same.

He also told the TV channel that the PPP should have had complete understanding of the constitutional scheme. “Should we conclude that the PPP did not have any knowledge about Clause V of Article 51?” the PML-N leader questioned.

Rana Sana went on to say that the census was notified with consensus [as the PPP was a part of the government and the cabinet while also being represented by Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah in the CCI (Council of Common Interests)].

The census issue, he said, had been going on for the last six years and the PPP was in the CCI during that period.

However, the PML-N also explained his personal point of view that he supported the idea of holding elections within 60 days, not 90.

Staff Report
Staff Report

