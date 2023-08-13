In his farewell address, PM Shehbaz takes credit for ‘successfully averting default’

ISLAMABAD: In his farewell speech, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif clarified on Sunday that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government faced a lot of difficulties after coming to power in April last year but it successfully averted the default threat through tough decisions.

Apparently referring to the ouster of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI)-led government through a parliamentary no-confidence vote, the premier said: “We came to power through constitutional way and leaving [the government] in a constitutional way.”

He began his speech by announcing that he was handing over the responsibility of running the country to a caretaker government following the conclusion of his government’s 16-month tenure.

The outgoing premier had come to power in April last year after the then-opposition ousted PTI Chairman Imran Khan from the top office through a no-confidence vote.

“We came [to power] through constitutional means,” said Shahbaz, referring to the episode, adding that his government was contented at the end of its term that his government had not been dishonest in using the powers given to it.

Referring to the selection of Balochistan Awami Party Senator Anwaarul Haq Kakar for the interim PM’s slot, he congratulated him and said, “He belongs to our great province Balochistan, and I am sure that … he will ensure that free and fair elections are held in the country.”

The premier also expressed gratitude to the nation and leaders of other parties for showing confidence in him to fulfil the responsibility of the country’s chief executive.

“It is [also] a favour of God on us that he gave us the capability and courage to steer the country out of the worst economic, political and foreign policy crises in history”.

“Time and record will be a witness that we saved the country against possible default and consequent destruction,” he said.

About a bailout loan agreement reached with the International Monetary Funds in the last days of his government, he said the deal had brought economic stability to the country.

The prime minister then went on to list what he dubbed the achievements of his government and measures that put that country on the path to progress and financial independence.

“We tread a thorny and fiery path during the last 16 months. It was clear soon after we came to power that Pakistan was facing extremely destructive circumstances. A delay of even a day would have caused irreparable damage to the state”.

“Had we held elections immediately [after coming to power], we would have made political gains. But the grave situation in the country did not allow us to make political gains. We were not selfish and prioritised Pakistan’s national interests … We made the most difficult of decisions, and time proved that we made the right decision,” he added.

The PM blamed the previous PTI government for inflation and said his government was compelled to make difficult decisions to save the country from default.

Now, he said, the time had come to provide those resources to the impoverished and poor that were rightfully theirs. “The poor have given enough sacrifices. It is now time for the rich to render sacrifices.”

PM Shehbaz expressed the hope that businessmen and industrialists would share the burden of the poor and contribute to making the country financially independent, as they had done in the past.

He maintained that if his government’s economic policies continued, a significant reduction in inflation would be witnessed.

“Today, the entire nation has agreed on a common narrative of financial independence, just like it had previously united on a narrative to counter terrorism,” he said, adding that the Special Investment Facilitation Council had been constituted to achieve financial independence, under which projects worth billions of dollars were to be initiated in the coming months and years.

He also lauded the armed forces for their sacrifices and bravery in protecting the country.

Near the end of his address, he made an apparent reference to the PTI and urged the people not to let the party come to power again. “The way the dreams of progress were destroyed during the past four years — don’t let this blackness and destruction be foisted in the nation again.”