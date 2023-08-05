Punjab Police celebrate Police Martyrs’ Day with fervor

IGP distributes laptops to children of 50 martyred policemen at Al Hamra Hall

Floral wreaths laid at Martyrs Police Memorial at Central Police Office

LAHORE: The Punjab Police on Friday celebrated Police Martyrs Day with traditional enthusiasm and the day dawned with special prayers and presence of senior police officers at the graves of police martyrs across the province. Floral wreaths were laid on their graves and senior officers met heirs of the martyrs and expressed solidarity.

The main event of Police Martyrs Day was held at Al Hamra Hall Lahore in which Punjab IG Police Dr Usman Anwar distributed laptops to the children of 50 Police Martyrs for IT education. Speaking on the occasion, the IG Police said that after taking over the charge as the Punjab IG, the first order issued by him was for the recruitment of children of martyrs in the police department. “Rs6.5 million being spent on welfare of the force on a daily basis will be raised further,” he added.

On Police Martyrs’ Day, the IG Police gave away special gift to the heirs of police personnel martyred before 2017. An MoU was signed with the private estate developers at the Central Police Office under the chairmanship of the IG Police.

According to the MoU, the private estate developers of South Punjab will gift 68 plots to the families of police personnel martyred before 2017 in various districts. These included 25 families of police martyrs from Vehari, five from Bahawalpur, 10 from Bahawalnagar, three from Sahiwal. As many as 10 and 15 plots are being given in Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh.

The IG Police said that in the next phase, the department will provide all possible financial support to the families of the martyrs for the construction of houses.

The IG Police also laid a floral wreath at the memorial of Police Martyrs at Central Police Office. Additional IG Welfare Riaz Nazir Gara, Additional IG Establishment Raja Riffat Mukhtar, DIG Headquarters Humayun Bashir Tarar, DIG Establishment-I Dr. Inam Waheed Khan, DIG Establishment-II Zeeshan Asghar, DIG Training Munir Zia Rao, Commandant PC Imran Arshad and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.

Chaudhry Manzoor, father of the two constable brothers who were martyred in Arfa Karim Tower blast, Zainab Zafar, daughter of constable Zafar Iqbal, widow of martyred sub-inspector Manzoor Ahmed, were present as the special guests in the ceremony held in honor of the martyrs at Al Hamra Hall.

Families of police martyrs from different districts including Lahore and a large number of police personnel were present in the ceremony. The ceremony started with the National Anthem. The families of the martyrs were saluted. Zainab Zafar, daughter of martyred Constable Zafar Iqbal, and Hadiya, daughter of martyred Inspector Mussadiq Hussain, paid tribute to the sacrifices of the martyred police.

The IG Police while addressing the ceremony said that they will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to protect the life and property of the citizens. IG Punjab further said that the promise of a house for the heirs of the martyrs before 2017 is being fulfilled. As many as 800 recruitments have been made on martyrs claim.

Dr. Usman Anwar said that 65 lakhs rupees are being spent daily on the welfare of martyrs and police force. IG Punjab directed that in return for these welfare measures, give justice in the police station, keep the police stations clean, provide traffic licensing facilities, give dignity and respect to the citizens. We are providing data of 10 million people to Transparency International, ask them about our services, he said that we have to take care of every injured youth, we neither accept defeat nor will we accept it. Dr. Usman Anwar further said that duties are performed in service centers, police stations, licensing centers, Katcha areas and roads, streets.

In the MoU signing ceremony at the Central Police Office, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar and Chairman of the private estate developer signed the MoU. IG Punjab said that the agreement with the Punjab Police and the private construction group is of special importance. The dream of providing a private roof to the families of martyrs who did not have houses before 2017 is going to be fulfilled. Dr. Usman Anwar congratulated RPO Multan and DPO Vehari for completing the historic task. I also thank Chairman Private Estate Developer Rana Tahir Karim for contributing to the welfare of martyrs’ families. Chairman of the private construction group Rana Tahir Karim and other officials were present in the ceremony.

IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, in a special message on the occasion of Police Martyrs Day, said that he pays tribute to the eternal sacrifices of the police officers and officials who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty. Dr. Usman Anwar said that the martyrs of the police sacrificed their lives today for the sake of the country to make the nation safe tomorrow. I offer my greetings to the families of the great sons who achieved the great position of martyrdom. As the chief of Punjab Police, the best welfare of the families of the martyrs is my first priority. On every occasion of joy and sorrow, the police department and the force will never leave them alone.