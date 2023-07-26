UN adopts resolution against hate speech and desecration of religious sites

NEW YORK: UN General Assembly made a significant stride in promoting interreligious and intercultural dialogue and tolerance by adopting a Moroccan resolution, co-sponsored by Pakistan, aimed at countering hate speech and condemning attacks on places of worship, religious symbols, and holy books.

The resolution, titled ‘Promoting interreligious and intercultural dialogue and tolerance in countering hate speech,’ was approved unanimously in the 193-member Assembly.

The resolution strongly condemns all acts of violence targeting individuals based on their religion or belief, as well as any actions directed against religious symbols, holy books, homes, businesses, properties, schools, cultural centres, or places of worship. It also addresses attacks on religious sites, shrines, and places in violation of international law.

During the discussions, Spain proposed an amendment to remove the words “in violation of international law” from the paragraph. The Spanish delegate, representing the European Union, argued that although such actions are offensive and disrespectful, they do not necessarily violate international law. However, the amendment was not accepted, as it secured only 44 votes in favor, with 62 against and 24 abstentions.

The resolution urges member states to engage with all relevant stakeholders in promoting interreligious and intercultural dialogue and fostering respect and acceptance of differences. It specifically calls for the rejection of hate speech, which can lead to discrimination, hostility, and violence.

Member States and social media companies are also encouraged to take active measures to counter hate speech, conduct research to find effective solutions, and provide users with accessible reporting channels.

The assembly expressed deep concern over the increasing instances of discrimination, intolerance, and violence across various contexts, including cases motivated by Islamophobia. Pakistan, supported by Egypt, Jordan, and Saudi Arabia, played a crucial role in highlighting and addressing this concern.

The delegate from Pakistan, Bilal Chaudhry, expressed satisfaction with the adoption of the resolution. He emphasized that the resolution aligns with the one presented on behalf of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation at the Human Rights Council in Geneva.

That landmark resolution condemned all forms of religious hatred, particularly acts of desecration against the Quran, and called for legal measures to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Chaudhry also raised concerns about the rise in Islamophobia and the repeated incidents of Quran desecration. He stressed that such actions not only provoke the sentiments of more than two billion Muslims but also disrupt interfaith harmony and peace.

He asserted that such incidents manifest racial hatred and xenophobia and that failing to take preventive legal action encourages further incitement to hatred and violence.

It is important to note that the resolution does not intend to curtail the right to free speech. Instead, it emphasizes the special duties and responsibilities of the international community in safeguarding interfaith peace and harmony.