Pakistan gears up to host meetings on tourism cooperation

LAHORE: As the world gradually recovers from the gripping challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) is poised to host a momentous event that promises to reshape the landscape of intra-D-8 tourism cooperation.

Set to take place on August 4-5, amidst the enchanting beauty of Bhurbhan, Murree, this 4th D-8 Senior Officials Meeting and 3rd D-8 Ministerial Meeting on Tourism Cooperation marks a pivotal milestone for Pakistan as it embraces its role as a beacon of opportunity within the esteemed D-8 Organization for economic cooperation.

Initiated in 1997, the D-8 Organization for economic cooperation brings together eight ambitious developing nations, namely Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey.

Guided by the shared vision of fostering socio-economic growth and prosperity, the member states have made resolute strides in enhancing cooperation across various sectors.

The journey towards this momentous occasion began in the 2nd D-8 Ministerial Meeting held in Malaysia back in 2019 when it was decided that Pakistan would have the privilege to host the 3rd D-8 Ministerial Meeting, preceded by the 4th D-8 Senior Officials meeting. However, due to the unforeseen disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, the meeting was regrettably postponed in 2021.

Nonetheless, the year 2023 brings renewed hope, as Awn Chaudhry, the Advisor to the Prime Minister on Tourism & Sports and Chairman of PTDC, took decisive action to ensure the event’s realization. In March 2023, he held a crucial meeting with the Secretary General of the D-8 Secretariat, and together they resolved to organize the long-awaited gathering later in the year.

The primary ambition behind convening this gathering is to shine a bright light on Pakistan’s untapped tourism potential while simultaneously exploring tourism trade opportunities among the member states. As Awn Chaudhry passionately expressed during the Inter-ministerial meeting on the preparation and organization for the D-8 Ministerial Meeting, the event endeavours to unleash new avenues for socio-economic development within the region.

Among the multitude of objectives that this esteemed gathering seeks to achieve, paramount is the identification of potential pathways to enhance intra-D-8 tourism. In the wake of the pandemic, crafting incentives and initiatives to support the revival of the tourism sector becomes a vital endeavour.

By bringing together tourism experts from the member states, this meeting aims to foster capacity-building and the formulation of effective strategies for the post-Covid-19 tourism era.

Furthermore, this convocation provides an invaluable platform for member states to share knowledge, exchange best practices, and cultivate cooperation opportunities. As the world evolves, collaborative efforts to promote bilateral tourism can be a driving force in fostering mutual understanding and cultural appreciation among the D-8 nations.