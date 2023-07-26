Sharif reaffirms resolve for resilient, recovery and reconstruction

ISLAMABAD: In a display of Pakistan’s commitment to rebuilding the regions affected by floods, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, on Wednesday, reiterated the country’s unwavering dedication to the Resilient Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Reconstruction Framework (4RF).

The ambitious initiative aims to create stronger and more resilient communities in the aftermath of the devastating floods that struck the nation.

Taking to Twitter to share updates, the Prime Minister highlighted that he presided over the 3rd meeting of the International Partners Support Group on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the progress of ongoing rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in the flood-affected areas was thoroughly reviewed. The formation of this Support Group came to fruition after the Resilient Pakistan Conference held in Geneva, and this gathering marked one year since the calamitous floods wreaked havoc on Pakistan.

Prime Minister Sharif expressed his profound gratitude to all international development donors, partners, and friendly nations for their timely and generous assistance. With transparency at the core, he assured that foreign assistance would be put to efficient use, and a third-party of global reputation would duly audit the utilization of these funds.

Amidst this collaborative endeavour, he lauded the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) for its outstanding coordination and seamless collaboration between the government of Pakistan and the international community.

This partnership holds the promise of a more resilient and prosperous future for the regions affected by the floods.

As Pakistan marches steadfastly towards a future of resilience and recovery, the nation stands united in its determination to turn adversity into opportunity, firmly supported by international allies and partners.