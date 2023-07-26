NATIONAL

Heavy rainfall causes Malir river to swell, Korangi causeway closed

By Staff Report
CHARSADDA, PAKISTAN - AUGUST 28: Pakistani army personnel are seen near flood water after flash flood hit Charsadda district, in northwest, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Pakistan on August 28, 2022. Record monsoon rains were causing a "catastrophe on large scale" as Pakistan has called for international assistance and help in dealing with floods that have killed more than 900 people since June. (Photo by Zubair Abbasi/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

KARACHI: Heavy rainfall led to the closure of the main causeway connecting Korangi to Karachi city on Wednesday as the Malir River swelled, posing a significant threat.

The closure resulted in a severe traffic jam on Jam Sadiq Bridge, leaving numerous vehicles stranded. Tragically, two individuals were swept away while attempting to cross the Korangi Causeway but were fortunately rescued.

As a result of heavy rainfall, the Malir River swelled, leading to the closure of the main causeway connecting Korangi to Karachi city. The overflowing river posed a significant threat, with concerns that both tracks of the Korangi crossing road might be flooded.

The closure of the causeway caused a worst-case scenario, resulting in a severe traffic jam on Jam Sadiq Bridge. Numerous vehicles were left stranded, leading to a build-up of traffic pressure on the road to Korangi.

Amidst the chaos caused by the closure, two individuals attempting to cross the Korangi Causeway from Mehmood Abad were swept away by the forceful water. However, they managed to cling to nearby bushes and were rescued from the water’s grasp.

