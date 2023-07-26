Heavy rainfall causes Malir river to swell, Korangi causeway closed

KARACHI: Heavy rainfall led to the closure of the main causeway connecting Korangi to Karachi city on Wednesday as the Malir River swelled, posing a significant threat.

The closure resulted in a severe traffic jam on Jam Sadiq Bridge, leaving numerous vehicles stranded. Tragically, two individuals were swept away while attempting to cross the Korangi Causeway but were fortunately rescued.

Amidst the chaos caused by the closure, two individuals attempting to cross the Korangi Causeway from Mehmood Abad were swept away by the forceful water. However, they managed to cling to nearby bushes and were rescued from the water’s grasp.