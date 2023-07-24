NATIONAL

KP witnessed 666 terrorist attacks in a year: report

By Monitoring Report
PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN - AUGUST 09: Police official stand guard to avoid untoward incident after Quetta suicide blast at High Court premises on August 09, 2016 in Peshawar, Pakistan. A suicide bomber targeted the emergency services ward at Quettas Civil Hospital on Monday, killing at least 70 people, mostly lawyers. Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) splinter group, Jamaat-ul-Ahrar (JuA), had claimed the responsibility for the bombing. PHOTOGRAPH BY Asianet-Pakistan / Barcroft Images London-T:+44 207 033 1031 E:[email protected] New York-T:+1 212 796 2458 E:[email protected] New Delhi-T:+91 11 4053 2429 E:[email protected] www.barcroftimages.com (Photo credit should read Asianet-Pakistan/Barcroft Media via Getty Images / Barcroft Media via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa witnessed 666 terrorist attacks in one year, said a report from police.

According to the report, the figure includes 382 gun attacks, 107 grenade blasts, 145 explosions by improvised explosive devices (IEDs), 15 rocket attacks, 15 suicide bombings and two car bomb attacks during the period from June 18, 2022, to June 18, 2023.

The police added that the North Waziristan tribal district of the province bordering Afghanistan was the worst-hit region where terrorists conducted 140 militant activities.

The police report did not reveal how many people lost their lives and sustained injuries during these attacks.

