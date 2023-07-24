Imran granted immunity from arrest in lawyer murder case till August 9

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday ordered a stay on the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan until August 9 in connection with the probe into the murder of lawyer Abdul Razzaq Shar, who accused him of high treason, in Quetta.

The directive was issued by a three-judge bench led by Justice Yahya Afridi, alongside Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi and Justice Mussarat Hilali, during the hearing of Khan’s plea to dismiss the case.

The incident occurred on June 6, when Shar was fatally shot by unidentified attackers wielding automatic weapons near Airport Road. He was en route to the Balochistan High Court (BHC) when he was targeted, resulting in his untimely death, as reported by the police.

Following the incident, both the government and the opposition PTI were embroiled in a blame game, with each side accusing the other of involvement in the killing. Prime minister’s aide, Attaullah Tarar, alleged that Khan orchestrated the murder to evade accountability in a treason case.

Shar had previously filed a constitutional petition against Khan in the BHC, seeking proceedings against the former prime minister under Article 6 of the Constitution for alleged high treason.

Khan has called Tarar’s accusation “foolish.”

In response, PTI spokesperson Raoof Hassan accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan of being behind the assassination.

Subsequently, a complaint was registered at Quetta’s Shaheed Jamil police station against Khan, based on the complaint filed by Shar’s son, Siraj Ahmed. This led to the issuance of arrest warrants by an anti-terrorism court (ATC), which were later upheld by the BHC.

“My father filed a case against Imran Khan under Article 6, and I am certain this is why [Khan] and his PTI people killed my father and spread terror,” Ahmed said in the statement, claiming that his father had received death threats after filing his petition against Khan.

Khan, in response, approached the Supreme Court to have the complaint against him quashed.

During the previous hearing on July 20, the bench had directed the ex-premier to appear before the court in person, before considering the annulment of the FIR and arrest warrants.