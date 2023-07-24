Eight of 15 escaped prisoners recaptured after jailbreak in Qambar

QAMBAR: In the aftermath of the daring jailbreak at the judicial sub-jail in Qambar, headquarters of the Qambar Shahdadkot district of Sindh, on Sunday, authorities have successfully apprehended eight of the 15 escapees.

The accused reportedly broke down the roof of the sub-jail to make their escape.

According to Qambar SSP Toheedur Rehman Memon, the inmates resorted to an audacious plan by climbing on each other’s shoulders to break through the jail barrack’s roof. Following the incident, police teams immediately initiated search operations, leading to the recapture of eight of the fleeing prisoners in various parts of the city.

Additional police search parties have been assembled to track down and apprehend the remaining escapees.

The escapees, who were primarily involved in crimes such as drug peddling and robberies, have been identified as Amir Gadhi, Waseem Tootani, Rab Nawaz Khaskheli, Zubair Sheikh, Ghulam Asghar Gopang, Saddam Hussain Mughiri, Asghar Ali Mughiri, Rehmat Ali Barohi, Ishaq Gopang, Muhammad Yousuf Joyo, Yaseen Minghar, Ayaz Hussain Khoso, Sarfraz Chandio, and others.

Blame has been directed towards the administration for the security lapse leading to the jailbreak. The responsible ASI and three other police officers assigned to the sub-jail have been arrested, while seven other officials have been suspended for their neglect in performing their duties.

In response to the incident, the entire staff at the Qambar sub-jail has been replaced with new personnel.

To investigate the circumstances surrounding the jailbreak, an inquiry team has been formed. SSP Memon has promised to take strict legal action against any police officials found to be negligent in their responsibilities.