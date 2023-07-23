PAG announces subsidy program for farmers in 13 districts

MULTAN: The Punjab Agriculture Department (PAG) has announced a subsidy program for farmers in 13 districts including arid area to acquire laser land levellers. This initiative aims to enhance agricultural practices in the region.

In the southern districts of Punjab, including Dera Ghazi Khan, Layyah, Bhakkar, and Rajanpur, eligible farmers will have the opportunity to apply for the laser land leveller subsidy until August 9, as per official sources.

To avail of the subsidy, applicants must possess a tractor, which is a necessary requirement for using the laser land leveller effectively.

Under the subsidy program, the government will provide a generous subsidy of Rs 250,000 against each laser land leveller purchased by the farmers.

Moreover, farmers benefiting from the subsidy will be required to assist other farmers by helping to level 300 acres of land annually. This measure aims to promote cooperation and mutual support within the agricultural community.

Those farmers who had previously applied for the subsidy during the 2022-23 period but were unsuccessful in obtaining the laser land levellers will automatically be included in the current year’s balloting draw, giving them a renewed chance to benefit from the program.

New candidates interested in availing of the subsidy can obtain and submit application forms at the office of the Assistant Director of Agriculture.

With this subsidy initiative, the Punjab agriculture department aims to promote modern agricultural techniques and improve productivity in the arid regions, ultimately benefiting the entire farming community.