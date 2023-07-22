In broad daylight, gunmen raid Sukkur village, kill two men, abduct two women

KARACHI: In a shocking incident on Friday, hundreds of armed men launched a brazen attack on a village near Sukkur, resulting in the abduction of two women and a child, and the death of at least two men.

The assailants, reportedly carrying modern weapons, were captured on video, riding motorcycles passing the Sangi police station and entering the village of Nirch in broad daylight.

Abdul Rahim Kalhoro, an elder of the village, recounted the harrowing events, stating, “They attacked our houses and killed two of our young men.” He further revealed that the attackers also abducted two women and a young girl, leaving at least three other people injured.

In response to the attack, the police launched an operation in the Kacha area along the Indus River, claiming to have successfully recovered the abducted women and girl. However, sources indicated that no arrests were made during the operation, raising questions about the efficacy of law enforcement’s response.

Villagers have expressed frustration and disappointment with the police’s inability to protect them. They said that approximately 400 armed men reportedly passed by four police stations, several security pickets, and even the National Highway with impunity.

Astonishingly, the villagers were able to film the attack and share the footage on social media.

The motive behind the attack appears to be linked to an incident a day before when a girl from the village eloped with a man from a neighbouring village.

“We had assured the Mahar tribe that the girl will be brought back within three days. We also assured them that a fine will also be paid,” Kalhoro said.

The situation has left the local residents in distress, and they are now calling upon the Sindh government and law enforcement agencies to swiftly apprehend the culprits responsible for the brazen attack.

“We are poor and helpless people. It seems that people like [us] have no right to live here,” Kalhoro lamented.

Despite attempts to reach the concerned senior police officials, SSP Sukkur Sanghar Malik and DIG Sukkur Javed Jiskani have not yet responded to inquiries about the incident.