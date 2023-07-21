Pakistan ready to play role for stability in region: FM

Says to work with UN, Turkey and Russia for restoration of black sea grain initiative

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasizing the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes and conflicts through dialogue and engagements has said that Pakistan is ready to support peace initiative for lasting stability in the region.

In a joint news conference along with his Ukrainian Counterpart Dmytro Kuleba in Islamabad on Thursday, he said as a country in a volatile region, we understand how longstanding regional conflicts can endanger our collective security.

Bilawal Bhutto said Ukrainian War has also brought difficulties for redeveloping countries in the global arena, particularly in terms of fuel, food, and fertilizer shortages and Pakistan is no exception. He said Pakistan has great interest in promoting peace and reconciliation as well as peaceful resolution of disputes through dialogue and diplomacy.

The Foreign Minister particular appreciated the Ukrainian Government for its principle stance in supporting the resolution on countering religious hatred, consistent incitements to discrimination, hostilities and violence at the Human Rights Council in Geneva. He expressed the confidence that our joint efforts to strengthen bilateral relationship will be beneficial for the people of both the countries. He said we resolve to move forward in fostering cooperation and friendship between the people of Pakistan and Ukraine.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari further said we aspire to build mutually beneficial relationship that contributes to the prosperity and wellbeing of our nations. He said we agreed on the importance of regular dialogue and engagement to further strengthen our bilateral ties. It was also agreed to hold meeting of various institutional mechanisms in due course.

Talking about the situation in Ukraine, the Pakistan Foreign Minister expressed a deep concern and offered Islamabad’s condolences on loss of precious lives and immense human sufferings. He said despite our own economic challenges, Pakistan has sent humanitarian assistance as a gesture of solidarity with the people. He said Pakistan believes that prolonged conflict brings immense hardships and sufferings to civilian population. He hoped that peace will prevail so that the people of Ukraine and Russia can enjoy peace dividends.

Speaking on the occasion, Ukrainian Foreign Minister we are thinking of boosting trade and solving existing problems of Pakistani students studying in Ukraine. He said Ukraine can offer digitalization of state services to make government more convenient to engage with its own citizens. He said we will be looking forward to hold the inaugural meeting of a Pakistan-Ukraine commission on economic cooperation. He said Ukraine considers Pakistan a good partner and is ready to work in the area of food security.

The Ukrainian Foreign Minister also thanked Pakistan’s humanitarian assistance for the people of Pakistan.

Bilawal said it was in larger interest of Pakistan as well as the developed world that this grain deal should be restored.

“I will be reaching out to the United Nation Secretary General and to my counterparts in Turkey and Russia to discuss Pakistan’s concerns and our desire the black sea grain initiative to be restored”, he assured his Ukrainian counterpart.

He hoped that peace will prevail so that the people of Ukraine and Russia could enjoy peace dividends. He also emphasized the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes and conflicts through dialogue and engagement and Pakistan’s readiness to support peace initiatives which can bring peace to the region.

Replying to a query, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari categorically stated that Pakistan did not had any agreement with Ukraine with respect to the military supplies to Ukraine since the war began.

“Since the war began, we have not concluded any agreement for defence supplies to Ukraine,” he declared.