Pakistan leads way in embracing SDGs as development agenda, UN told

UNITED NATIONS: Pakistan’s Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Zahid Durrani, delivered a speech at the High-Level Political Forum (HLPF), a UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) event, showcasing the country’s significant progress in integrating sustainable development into its national policies and aligning legislative agendas with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Durrani emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to Agenda 2030 for SDGs and the relentless efforts to strengthen parliamentary institutions.

Durrani highlighted that parliaments play a crucial role in representing the aspirations of the people and are essential for legislative, oversight, and policy review functions for the state.

Pakistan stands as a pioneer, having adopted the SDGs as its national development agenda in 2016 through a resolution passed by the National Assembly. To ensure effective implementation, the country has established a Parliamentary Task Force responsible for strategizing, legislating, and overseeing SDG efforts.

The progress towards SDGs is meticulously monitored by 20 sub-groups formed within the Parliament.

During the session focused on SDG 6, which aims to ensure access to water and sanitation for all, National Assembly member Shazia Marri emphasized the global water crisis. Marri pointed out that 2 billion people worldwide lack safely managed drinking water, and 3.6 billion people lack safely managed sanitation.

Pakistan, being one of the most water-stressed countries, is heavily reliant on the Indus River and its tributaries for its food and agriculture production, making the implementation of the Indus Waters Treaty vital. She mentioned the ‘Living Indus’ project, aimed at rehabilitating the Indus irrigation system and aquifers, and the establishment of a Standing Committee on Water Resources to oversee the project.

In another session focused on ‘Beyond GDP: Measuring and Valuing What Matters to People and the Planet,’ Senator Quratulain Marri addressed the limitations of GDP as the sole measure of a nation’s economy and overall wealth.

She stressed the need to consider additional factors, such as income distribution, environmental impact, and social protection, when evaluating a nation’s progress on sustainable development. She supported the UN Secretary-General’s call for developing measures that complement or go beyond GDP to refine the definition of development.

Pakistan’s commitment to sustainable development and its efforts in incorporating the SDGs into its policies and legislative framework were well-received during the UN forum.

The country’s dedication to addressing crucial challenges, including water scarcity, underscores the importance of global collaboration and innovative approaches to achieving the SDGs by 2030.