Six FC personnel injured in Peshawar convoy attack

Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan claims responsibility for attack on FC vehicle in Hayatabad

PESHAWAR: Six personnel of the Frontier Corps (FC) sustained injuries on Tuesday when a convoy of the paramilitary force was attacked with an “explosive-laden vehicle” in Hayatabad area of the provincial metropolis on Tuesday, police officials said.

Tehreek-e-Jihad Pakistan, a newly-founded militant group, claimed responsibility for the attack.

“It was an attack on a convoy of the paramilitary force moving through Hayatabad’s phase 6,” Cantt SP Waqas Rafi told the media near the site of the blast soon after the incident. In his media talk, SP Rafi also said that police were “looking into the matter and collecting further details. The area has been cordoned off”.

“We will get to the bottom of this matter, and the culprits involved in the incident will be exposed,” he pledged.

Later, Peshawar SSP (Operations) Haroon Rasheed said in a statement that an “explosive-laden vehicle” was used in the attack.

“We are further investigating the matter,” the statement said, adding that a search operation was under way.

Medical Director at Hayatabad Medical Complex, Prof Shehzad Akbar Khan confirmed that the hospital received two people who were wounded by the explosion and that both were in stable condition. He said the remaining injured were shifted to Combined Military Hospital (CMH).

Soon after the incident, rescuers and a large number of personnel of the law enforcement agencies reached the site and started rescue operation.

Pakistan’s army said on Friday it was seriously concerned that militants had found safe havens in neighbouring Afghanistan and threatened to take an “effective response” two days after 12 of its soldiers died in two attacks.

The terrorists have stepped up attacks since revoking a ceasefire agreement with the government in late 2022, including the bombing of a mosque in Peshawar that killed more than 100 people earlier this year.

Last week, the same militant group attacked a military base in Balochistan.

At least seven soldiers and one civilian were killed in the intense fighting that ensued. The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) revealed that militants were cornered into a building complex and ultimately six of them were killed.

The ISPR revealed that a Frontier Corps (FC) Camp in Muslim Bagh area in Northern Balochistan was attacked in the early hours of Friday.

“Commander 12 Corps is supervising the security forces operations being conducted at Muslim Bagh area in Balochistan where the terrorists have been cornered into a building complex,” the military sources said, adding that at least two of them have already been killed.

Condemnations

Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Dr Arif Alvi condemned the incident and sympathized with the injured FC personnel. They prayed for early recovery of the injured and reiterated the pledge that Pakistan will be purged of all sort of subversive elements.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was among the first ones from the government to condemn the attack, saying that terrorists and planners of such incidents could not “escape the grip of law”.

چیئرمین پیپلزپارٹی بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی پشاور میں رینجرز کی گاڑی پر خود کش حملے کی مذمت دہشت گرد اور دہشت گردی کے منصوبہ ساز قانون کی گرفت سے بچ نہیں سکتے 'بلاول بھٹو زرداری بلاول بھٹو زرداری کی خودکش حملے میں زخمیوں کی جلد صحتیابی کیلئے دعا@BBhuttoZardari — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) July 18, 2023

He prayed for the quick recovery of the injured, a statement issued by the PPP said.

Bilawal’s father and former president, Asif Ali Zardari, gave a similar message in his condemnation posted on the PPP’s Twitter.

Former premier and PTI chief Imran Khan also condemned the attack and prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

پشاور کے علاقے حیات آباد میں بم دھماکے کی شدید مذمت کرتا اور زخمیوں کی جلد اور مکمل شفایابی کے لئے دعاگو ہوں۔ جس انداز سے خیبرپختونخوا اور بلوچستان میں دہشت گرد حملے بڑھ رہے ہیں وہ تشویشناک ہے۔ ہمارے سیکیورٹی اہلکاروں کو تقریباً روزانہ کی بنیاد پر ہدف بنایا جا رہا ہے اور وہ… pic.twitter.com/OPc1VH0ALQ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 18, 2023

“It is worrying how terror attacks are increasing in KP and Balochistan. Our security forces are almost on a daily basis being targeted and giving sacrifices,” he said on Twitter.

Rana Sana reiterates resolve to eliminate terrorism

Earlier today, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah also chaired a meeting to review the National Counter-Violent Extremism Policy.

According to state broadcaster Radio Pakistan, the meeting was given a detailed briefing by the director general (DG) of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) about the aims and objectives of the policy.

The meeting decided to involve all stakeholders in the consultative process and introduce some amendments in the policy after which it will be forwarded to the cabinet for approval, the report said.

Addressing the meeting, Sanaullah reiterated the national resolve to eliminate terrorism and extremism as “it has caused irreparable damage to the country”, the report said.

“We need to create awareness among the people about the extremist elements,” Sanaullah said, adding that National Counter Violent Extremism Policy could not be implemented until all stakeholders agree on it.