PMD forecasts more monsoon rains amid urban flooding warning

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted more rains in different parts of the country week with a warning about urban flooding and landslides, as monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are likely to penetrate upper and central parts of the country from Tuesday night while intensifying on July 19.

Under the influence of these weather systems, rain and thundershower with strong winds and isolated heavy falls are expected across Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan as well as Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Kasur, Mianwali, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Jhang, Sahiwal, Bahawalnagar and Okara districts of Punjab from July 18 (night) to 23 with occasional gaps.

A similar forecast has been issued for Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Mansehra, Kohistan, Abbottabad, Haripur, Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Kurram, Lakki Marwat, Kohat, Dera Ismail Khan, Bannu, Karak and Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Meanwhile, rain and thundershower are also expected in parts of Balochistan – Barkhan, Loralai, Kalat, Khuzdar, Zhob, Lasbela, Awaran and Musakhel – along with Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur and Rahim Yar Khan in Punjab and Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad districts of Sindh from July 19 (night) to July 21 with occasional gaps.

On the other hand, dust storm, thunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy falls are also likely in Tharparkar, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad and Dadu districts of Sindh from July 19 (evening/night) to July 23.

During July 20-22 period, dust storm, thunderstorm and rain with isolated heavy falls is expected in Shaheed Benazirabad, Hyderabad, Sanghar, Badin, Thatta and Karachi.

About the impacts, the PMD warned that heavy rain may cause urban flooding in low-lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Gujranwala and Lahore while triggering landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree, Galliyat, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Farmers have been advised to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast while tourists and travelers should remain extra cautious to avoid any untoward situation during the wet spell.

At the same time, strong winds may damage loose structures like electric poles and solar panels as people have been asked to stay at safe places during windstorm/heavy rains. On the other hand, the authorities concerned are advised to remain alert and to take necessary precautionary measures.