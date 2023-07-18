NAB closes probe against power plants causing loss to national kitty

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday decided to close inquiries against two power plants, causing a loss of Rs175 billion to the national kitty, annually.

According to details, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman has okayed the closure of inquiries against Port Qasim and Sahiwal Coal power plants under new amended law.

The Port Qasim Coal Power project was jointly set up by Saifur Rehman and Qatari prince. The probe against the Sahiwal Coal Power project has also been closed on the orders of the graft-buster body’s chairman.

Both projects are causing a collective loss of Rs175 billion annually to the national kitty.

Earlier this month, Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani signed the presidential ordinance for the recommended amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance. The acting president issued the presidential ordinance for the NAB Amendment Ordinance.