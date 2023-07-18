NATIONAL

NAB closes probe against power plants causing loss to national kitty

By Mian Abrar
Emissions rise from a chimney at the Port Qasim coal power plant operated by Port Qasim Electric Power Co., a joint venture between Power Construction Corp. of China (PowerChina) and QInvest LLC, in Port Qasim, Sindh Province, Pakistan, on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018. Wang Xianfeng, a deputy general manager at the Chinese-built plant on edge of the Arabian sea, said Pakistan is five months behind with payments for electricity the 1,320 megawatt plant started generating last year. Photographer: Asim Hafeez/Bloomberg via Getty Images

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday decided to close inquiries against two power plants, causing a loss of Rs175 billion to the national kitty, annually.

According to details, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman has okayed the closure of inquiries against Port Qasim and Sahiwal Coal power plants under new amended law.

The Port Qasim Coal Power project was jointly set up by Saifur Rehman and Qatari prince. The probe against the Sahiwal Coal Power project has also been closed on the orders of the graft-buster body’s chairman.

Both projects are causing a collective loss of Rs175 billion annually to the national kitty.

Earlier this month, Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani signed the presidential ordinance for the recommended amendments to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance. The acting president issued the presidential ordinance for the NAB Amendment Ordinance.

US lawmaker suggests trade with Aafia for Shakil
Mian Abrar
Mian Abrar
The writer heads Pakistan Today's Islamabad Bureau. He has a special focus on counter-terrorism and inter-state relations in Asia, Asia Pacific and South East Asia regions. He tweets as @mian_abrar and also can be reached at [email protected]

