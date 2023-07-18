Judicial remand of Muhammad Khan Bhatti extended by Gujranwala court until Aug. 1

GUJRANWALA: An anti-terrorism court in Gujranwala Tuesday extended the judicial remand of Muhammad Khan Bhatti, the Principal Secretary of former Chief Minister Pervez Elahi, until August 1 in a corruption-related case.

Bhatti was brought before the court of duty magistrate in the anti-terrorism court due to the leave of the anti-corruption court judge.

The court, after careful deliberation, decided to extend the judicial remand of Muhammad Khan Bhatti until August 1st. This extension allows further time for the prosecution to gather evidence and conduct a thorough investigation into the allegations levelled against the accused.

Muhammad Khan Bhatti faces grave accusations of involvement in corrupt practices related to the construction of a 12-kilometre road in Mandi Bahauddin. The allegations suggest that he received kickbacks in the execution of this project, and these charges will be thoroughly examined during the course of the trial.

Following the court hearing, the anti-corruption team took Muhammad Khan Bhatti back into custody. Considering the sensitivity of the proceedings, stringent security measures were put in place during the hearing. These measures aimed to maintain law and order and ensure the safety of all involved parties.