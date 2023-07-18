Gilgit-Baltistan appoints first-ever woman deputy speaker

GILGIT: The mountainous region of Gilgit-Baltistan experienced a shift in its legislature as Sadia Danish, a leader from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and nominee of the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) coalition, was elected as the first woman deputy speaker of its parliament on Monday.

Her appointment came through a consensus among her party members and the support of the so-called forward bloc of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

The election process for the deputy speaker position in the Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly concluded smoothly, with Danish emerging as the sole candidate. Subsequently, she took the oath of office, administered by Speaker Nazir Ahmed during a session.

In contrast, the PTI did not nominate any candidates for the deputy speaker role. Previously, the party had successfully passed a no-confidence motion against the existing speaker, leading to their deputy speaker assuming the speaker’s post in the assembly.

The assembly session preceding this historic appointment was presided over by the speaker, with a focus on the upcoming election of the deputy speaker.

Danish has a distinguished political career, having served as a member of the GB assembly from 2009 to 2014 and as a cabinet member in the regional government. Her experience also extends to various ministerial roles, including information, tourism, sports, and culture.

Moreover, she was the PPP’s secretary of information and was a member of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW).