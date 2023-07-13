Lahore prison introduces video calls for inmates to connect with families

LAHORE: In a groundbreaking move, the District Jail of Lahore unveiled a pilot project on Thursday that brings video calling facilities to inmates, transforming the way they can communicate with their loved ones.

The inaugural video call was made by Shakeel Ahmad Mian, the Additional Chief Secretary Home, who emphasized the government’s commitment to prisoner welfare. This innovative service represents a significant step forward in enhancing prisoner well-being, fostering a sense of connection and support during their confinement.

With the implementation of the video-calling system, prisoners will no longer feel isolated from their families, as they can now engage in video calls from behind bars. The new system provides 100 juvenile prisoners with the opportunity to connect with their families twice a week.

This development marks a historic milestone in the country, as it is the first time such a facility has been made available to prisoners. The Inspector General of Jails expressed optimism about the positive impact that video calling will have on the overall well-being of inmates.

Buoyed by the success of the pilot project, plans are already underway to expand video-calling facilities to other jails in Punjab. In April, the caretaker chief minister of Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi, chaired a meeting focused on prison reforms, with a specific emphasis on conducting prisoner trials through video links.