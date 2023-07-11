Siraj urges rulers to pay attention on public problems instead of discussing personal issues

LAHORE: Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Sirajul Haq has urged the rulers to pay attention on public problems instead of concentrating on personal issues.

Criticizing the PDM and the PPP government, he said that those who had taken out rallies and long marches against inflation were ridiculously silent on the soaring prices of basic need items after coming into power.

Sirajul Haq while talking to different delegations at Mansoorah on Tuesday said that the coalition government failed to provide any relief to the masses in 15 months.

The people would not accept the decisions made in closed rooms in Dubai, London or Washington, he said adding that the country was not freed for the rule of dynasties. The people were the real owners of this country and had the ultimate right to decide about its future, he said.

The JI chief ridiculed the institutions responsible for dispensation of justice and establish rule of law, saying a person received clean chit against all crimes after coming into power. The law and accountability became a laughing stock and replaced with the system of might is right, he said.

He said the so-called democratic government of tested parties and martial laws failed to bring any change and now only Islamic system could save the country. He said the rulers only focused on accumulation of wealth, capturing and looting state resources. The Panama Leaks and Pandora Papers, he said, narrated the horrible stories of tax evasions and corruption of ruling class.

Sirajul Haq said that there was no institution and law to made the powerful answerable. Only the people of Pakistan could hold the looters accountable with the power of vote, he said, appealing the masses to vote for the honest and capable people in the elections. He said the transparent polls without interference of institutions were the way forward to put the country on track.