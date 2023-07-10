From seeds to skills

As I randomly inquired about the agricultural atmosphere of Punjab from a family friend who owns vast agricultural lands on the outskirts of my hometown, I came to the conclusion that our agricultural sector is on the brink of a human resource crisis. This not only encompasses the long prevailing challenge of unskilled labor but various other issues such as seasonal employment, rural-urban migration, and gender disparity have also been sprouting for quite some time. Agricultural sector of Pakistan contributes about 1/5th to the GDP and provides bread and butter to millions of individuals, yet it is one of the most neglected sectors regarding research and development.

Agriculture in Pakistan is largely reliant on unskilled labor. This is due to a number of factors such as low levels of education in rural areas, lack of agricultural training institutes, and low wages offered in agricultural sector. This limits the output of farms as they are unable to comprehend and use latest technologies and practices. It also makes it difficult for farmers to compete with other countries, as they are unable to produce high-quality products at a competitive price.

According to by Dr. Abedullah who is leading the agriculture and food security and environment research components at Pakistan Institute of Developmental Economics (PIDE), expanding the rural education network through vocational training institutes focused on agriculture could play a vital role in narrowing the knowledge gap and enhancing the productivity and efficiency of rural communities. By adopting such strategies, we can reduce reliance on outdated extension systems and imported innovations while simultaneously bolstering agricultural value chains through value addition. Embracing knowledge-based innovations and interventions will enhance competitiveness, secure future food supplies, and alleviate the burden of trade deficits.

Like in many other economic sectors of Pakistan, gender inequality is prevalent in the agricultural sector as well. Women constitute a significant portion of the agricultural workforce but face numerous challenges, including limited access to land ownership, credit, and training opportunities. Gender disparities restrict women’s economic empowerment and their ability to contribute fully to the agricultural sector’s development.

For a country where 75% of the women workforce is out of the employment circle its government and private sector should work to address gender inequality in the agricultural sector. This could include providing women with access to education and training, supporting women’s entrepreneurship, and promoting gender-sensitive policies and practices in the agricultural sector.

Agricultural workers in Pakistan often face low wages and poor working conditions. Many are employed as casual laborers, without access to social security benefits or job security. This lack of decent wages and labor rights can lead to dissatisfaction, low motivation, and high turnover rates, impacting the sector’s stability and growth. This ultimately leads to the migration of agricultural labor specially the younger generations to urban centers in search of better employment opportunities. This brain drain leaves a gap in the availability of skilled labor in the agricultural sector, further exacerbating the existing human resource challenges.

As this younger generations often prefer to migrate to urban areas for better economic opportunities, leading to a decline in the agricultural workforce. The aging farming population in Pakistan poses a challenge in terms of ensuring continuity in agricultural activities. The government should tackle this issue by encouraging and supporting young individuals to take up farming through initiatives such as providing agricultural loans, training programs, and mentorship opportunities can help attract new talent to the sector. Additionally, promoting the use of technology, precision farming, and value-added agricultural products can make farming more appealing to the younger generation.

The absence of credit facilities has a cascading effect on the agricultural sector. It restricts the ability of farmers to make essential investments in modern agricultural practices, machinery, and inputs. One of the primary reasons for limited access to credit is the absence of a comprehensive and inclusive financial infrastructure in rural areas. Many financial institutions are hesitant to provide loans to farmers due to the perceived risks associated with agricultural activities, uncertain market conditions, and the lack of collateral.

The government, financial institutions, and development organizations need to collaborate to create specialized agricultural lending programs that cater to the unique needs of farmers. Additionally, financial literacy programs can be implemented to educate farmers about the benefits of credit, financial management, and the responsible use of funds. By promoting financial inclusion and providing farmers with the necessary tools and knowledge, they can make informed decisions, access credit facilities, and invest in modern agricultural practices.

Addressing these human resource challenges requires a multi-faceted approach. It is crucial to invest in education and skills training programs, particularly for rural populations. Additionally, promoting gender equality and empowering women in the agricultural sector through land ownership, credit facilities, and training opportunities can lead to more inclusive and sustainable development. Mechanization should be encouraged to improve productivity, and attract younger generations to the sector. Moreover, providing better wages and social protection measures can ensure the well-being and stability of agricultural workers. By tackling these human resource issues, Pakistan can unlock the full potential of its agricultural sector and contribute to the country’s overall economic growth.