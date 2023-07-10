NATIONAL

Death toll climbs to seven in gas cylinder explosion at roadside hotel

By Staff Report
KARACHI, PAKISTAN - JUNE 21: Dead bodies of hot weather victims are being placed at Edhi Morgue on Sunday, June 21, 2015 in Karachi, Pakistan. As many as 150 bodies have been shifted to Edhi morgue centre in the past 24 hours in Karachi, According to the senior officer Ahmad Edhi, the administration has decided to bury at least 30 abandoned corpses at Edhi graveyard due to lack of space. Intense hot weather, old aging and different diseases have been reported as a cause of their deaths, Edhi foundation confirmed. (Photo by Sabir Mazhar/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

JHELUM: The death toll from a cylinder explosion at a hotel in Jhelum has climbed to seven after another body was discovered amidst the debris.

The incident occurred earlier today when a cylinder exploded in the kitchen of a three-story hotel located on G.T. Road in Jhelum. The explosion caused a portion of the building to collapse, resulting in the loss of six lives.

Additionally, rescue officials reported that 12 people sustained injuries in this tragic incident.

Upon receiving the report, rescue teams, police, and other law enforcement personnel rushed to the scene, swiftly cordoning off the area. The District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) in Jhelum has declared a state of emergency in response to the situation.

Rescue efforts are still underway as some individuals remain trapped beneath the rubble. The deputy commissioner and the district police officer (DPO) are overseeing the ongoing rescue operation.

Previously, on Saturday, at least seven passengers were burned to death and several others injured after a poorly-fitted gas cylinder exploded in a van in the Sargodha district of Punjab.

LHC orders immediate presentation of Elahi by prison authorities
