Death toll climbs to seven in gas cylinder explosion at roadside hotel

JHELUM: The death toll from a cylinder explosion at a hotel in Jhelum has climbed to seven after another body was discovered amidst the debris.

The incident occurred earlier today when a cylinder exploded in the kitchen of a three-story hotel located on G.T. Road in Jhelum. The explosion caused a portion of the building to collapse, resulting in the loss of six lives.

Additionally, rescue officials reported that 12 people sustained injuries in this tragic incident.

Upon receiving the report, rescue teams, police, and other law enforcement personnel rushed to the scene, swiftly cordoning off the area. The District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) in Jhelum has declared a state of emergency in response to the situation.

Rescue efforts are still underway as some individuals remain trapped beneath the rubble. The deputy commissioner and the district police officer (DPO) are overseeing the ongoing rescue operation.

Previously, on Saturday, at least seven passengers were burned to death and several others injured after a poorly-fitted gas cylinder exploded in a van in the Sargodha district of Punjab.