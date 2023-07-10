NATIONAL

Qureshi predicts PML-N and PPP poised for political separation

By Staff Report
Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addresses a media briefing in Islamabad on August 24, 2018. - Qureshi denied that the issue of terrorism had been discussed between the US secretary of state and the new Pakistani prime minister in a phone call, in which the US State Department on August 23 said the US diplomat pressed the new Pakistani head of state to take "decisive action" against "terrorists" operating in Pakistan. (Photo by FAROOQ NAEEM / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAROOQ NAEEM/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), a coalition government, is on the brink of division as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are anticipated to go their separate ways, said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) deputy chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

On Monday, Qureshi appeared before an anti-terrorism court for two cases related to the May 9 protests against the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

During the hearing, the court inquired about the progress made in the investigation from the officer in charge. The officer informed the court that Qureshi’s tweet had been taken into consideration, but the investigation was still ongoing.

In response, Qureshi’s lawyer, Ali Bukhari, argued that there was no record of his client’s tweet.

Consequently, the court extended Qureshi’s bail until July 18 and adjourned the hearing for both cases until that date.

Speaking to the media outside the court, Qureshi confirmed his cooperation with the investigation in the mentioned cases. He stated that the court had extended his bail until July 18 and urged the prosecution to submit their report.

Regarding the PDM, Qureshi emphasized that it was not merely an electoral alliance. He referred to a recent press conference by PDM leader and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head, Maulana Fazl ur-Rehman, expressing disappointment with the PML-N.

Qureshi further indicated that the political paths of the PML-N and PPP would soon diverge, signaling the emergence of a new and intriguing political landscape.

