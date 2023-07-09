IPP top brass expresses concerns over soaring inflation

LAHORE: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) leadership on Sunday highlighting problems faced by the masses expressed grave concerns over rising inflation across the country.

IPP President and seasoned politician Abdul Aleem Khan in one of his statements rebuked the incumbents saying the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) led government seems helpless in curbing the highest inflation rate.

Mr Aleem highlighted the distressing extent to which the common man is now grappling with increased problems, as the prices of essential commodities have surged by 42 percent. Basic necessities such as rice, flour, sugar, cooking oil, and pulses have become unaffordable for many.

Drawing attention to the economic crises the country is currently facing, he remarked that even after three and a half years of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, the situation has worsened.

The IPP president emphasised that the people are dissatisfied with the current state of affairs, as the ship of the nation’s economy continues to sink.

He further stressed that the government’s policies have only added to the already mounting problems faced by the public.