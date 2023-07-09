NATIONAL

Father, son killed in bike snatching incident

By Staff Report

QUETTA: A father and his son were shot dead by armed robbers during a motorbike snatching incident occurred on the wee hours of the day on Qambrani Road of Quetta, police officials confirmed.

The deceased identified as Abdul Karim and Ejaz Ahmed resident of Noshki were on their way home when armed robbers intercepted their motorbike and opened fire on resistance.

Soon after the incident, the area people launched a protest, blocking the road for all kinds of traffic. They raised slogans against the police and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the heinous killing of father and son.

It may be recalled that incidents of motorbike snatching have increased manifold in the provincial capital. The police and local administration seems helpless to dismantle the gangs involved in robberies and street crimes.

A young man who resisted the motorbike snatching bid was also gunned down by the unknown armed men on the third day of Eid-ul-Azha and still the murderers are at large in the majority of the cases.

Previous article
The cheating culture in examinations in Balochistan
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

Editorials

Attracting foreign investment

The federal Cabinet has approved a policy for attracting foreign investment which has basically removed any remaining restrictions on foreign investors, not just allowing...

May 9 mastermind advancing anti-state agenda through overseas proxies: Marriyum

PR adversely fails to follow schedule time causing huge loss to national exchequer

EU mulls extending Pakistan’s GSP+ status

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.