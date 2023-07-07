Funeral prayers of eight children died in landslide offered in Shangla

SHANGLA: The funeral prayers of eight children, died in a landslide in Martung area of district Shangla were offered on Friday.

A large number of people from political, social and other segments of society participated in the funeral prayer.

However, the people in the area are depressed after the tragic accident where eight children were buried.

It was certainly a big tragedy struck as the kids were playing cricket in a local ground when they were buried alive by the landslide.

It is worth mentioning here that in the devastating incident, eight children lost their lives in a landslide near a cricket ground in the mountainous Shangla district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday last.

The local residents initially started the rescue operation, but for two hours, there was no sign of official assistance.

Eventually, the Rescue 1122 teams arrived at the difficult-to-access area and commenced the rescue efforts by recovering the victims trapped.

The district had experienced heavy rainfall throughout the night, and the possibility of landslides was apparent in certain areas.

Tragically, the children overlooked the risks associated with the weather conditions.

In response to such monsoon-related disasters, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), working in conjunction with the relief, rehabilitation, and settlement department, is developing a monsoon contingency plan for 2023.