King Charles meets with influential figure amid abdication speculations

King Charles beams with joy as he holds an important meeting amid his abdication rumours.

The monarch visited Apple’s New UK Headquarters office alongside the CEO of the company Tim Cook.

During his visit, the King had delightful interactions with the employees and the young creative students as they showcased their work revolving around the festival of Christmas.

Tim shared video glimpses of the King’s visit on X and wrote, “We were honoured to host His Majesty King Charles III @RoyalFamily at our Battersea office.”

He added, “As we celebrated our work with @KingsTrust, St. George’s Primary School students shared beautiful Christmas artwork they made on iPad & @raye wowed us with an incredible concert!”

Moreover, the monarch unveiled a plaque commemorating his visit to the new Apple office.

While honouring the King, Tim said, “I want to thank His Majesty for his extraordinary leadership, his service to the United Kingdom and his lifelong commitment to philanthropy and the betterment of humanity.”

“Apple has been proud to partner with the King’s Trust since 2019…the Trust does incredible work empowering and educating the next generation” shared the tech giant.

It is important to mention that King Charles’ appearance came after royal biographer Sally Bedell Smith claimed that his son Prince William and daughter-in-law Kate Middleton “have been preparing for their future roles sooner than they would have expected” amid the monarch’s health woes.