Pakistan-China film ‘Ba’tie Girl’ premieres in Beijing

BEIJING: Ba’tie Girl, a groundbreaking co-production between Pakistan and China, has made its grand debut, captivating audiences at its premiere in Beijing on Thursday. The film is set to open in cinemas across China, marking a new era of cultural exchange between the two nations.

Jamal Shah, former Pakistani Minister for National History and Cultural Heritage, described the collaboration as a “significant milestone,” emphasizing its role in strengthening ties and fostering mutual understanding.

“Ba’tie Girl brings together our rich cultural heritages while exploring universal themes of friendship, resilience, and the pursuit of dreams,” said Shah at the premiere. He highlighted the stark difference in cinema infrastructure between the two countries, with China boasting over 14,000 cinemas and 80,000 screens compared to Pakistan’s fewer than 150 cinemas for a population of more than 250 million.

“Ninety percent of our cinemas are expensive and inaccessible. We hope projects like Ba’tie Girl inspire growth in our struggling film industry,” he added.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to China, Khalil Hashmi, praised the film as a testament to the enduring partnership between the two nations. “Ba’tie Girl is not just a movie; it’s a cultural bridge that will entertain audiences while deepening the connections between our peoples,” he said.

Hashmi reflected on the term “Ba’tie,” a Chinese expression he frequently encountered during his travels, calling it an “affectionate symbol” of the strong friendship between the two countries. “It represents the warmth and goodwill that have long defined Pakistan-China relations,” he added.

Shot in picturesque locations across both Pakistan and China, Ba’tie Girl appeals to a wide audience by showcasing the power of creative collaboration that transcends borders.

Special screenings are scheduled in major cities of both countries to celebrate the film’s cultural significance and strengthen the bonds of friendship through the universal language of cinema.