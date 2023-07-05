Hearing of Imran Khan’s plea against IHC CJ adjourned

ISLAMABAD: Issuing notices to the parties to former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s petition against him, Chief Justice (CJ) Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq said on Wednesday that the registrar’s objections to the petition would persist, and that no number would be marked on it.

He made it clear that the court did not want to set a wrong precedent.

The CJ remarked that the services of a senior lawyer would be hired to assist the court in the case, if deemed necessary. “Right now, the court is issuing a notice to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to assist the court,” he added.

Speaking on the occasion, counsel for Imran said he had been directed by his client to peruse the case. “If you insist, the court will issue notices to the parties,” Justice Aamer said, adding, “We have given a detailed opinion in Azam Swati’s case.”

Later the court adjourned hearing of the case.

Two days ago on Monday, PTI chairman had expressed no-confidence in the Islamabad High Court chief justice.

The development came just a day before the latter was going to decide the fate of former prime minister in Toshakhana case.

Justice Aamer had on June 23 reserved his decision on Imran’s petition challenging the Toshakhana trial proceedings.