FIA discovers ‘evidence’ against Elahi via mobile forensics of ‘frontman’

By Staff Report

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has acquired crucial evidence through a forensic examination of the mobile phone belonging to Chaudhry Muhammad Zaman, who is suspected to be a frontman of Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, president of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

According to FIA, Zaman is responsible for handling financial transactions on behalf of Elahi. In a statement given to the police, he reportedly admitted to managing transactions for Elahi and his family.

Zaman has allegedly confessed to handling transactions worth millions of rupees involving Elahi’s family members. In February, he was apprehended at Islamabad’s Punjab House, “caught red-handed with bottles of liquor,” according to the police.

He later claimed the bottles were intended for a relative of Elahi.

On June 24, a Special Central Court in Lahore granted bail to the former chief minister of Punjab in a money laundering case pursued by the agency.

The court’s decision came after considering Elahi’s bail application, and subsequently, release orders were issued upon the acceptance of his surety bond.

