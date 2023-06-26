BRI’s greener practices: New Gwadar International Airport set to go green

ISLAMABAD: The New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) is all set to go green in the backdrop of fresh decision to set in motion “Green Coverage Initiative”, fulfilling commitment of BRI’s global greener practices.

Decision in this regard has been taken during comprehensive meeting among the Civil Aviation Authority, the Gwadar Development Authority, the China Overseas Port Holding Company (COPHC) on June 23.

In first phase, according to Gwadar Pro on Monday, trees will be planted on more than 3 kilo meters long incoming and outgoing roads of the NGIA. In second phase, tree plants on designated patches of Airport will be grown to bolster the green ecosystem in an area of 4,300 acres of the NGIA.

According to an official of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), most plants will be taken from Plant Tissue Culture Lab and Green House, integral parts of the Belt and Road Engineering Research Center for Tropical Arid Non-Wood Forest built and being run in cooperation with the Central South University of Forestry and Technology, the China Overseas Port Holding Company Limited and the Yulin Holding Company Limited in the premises of the Gwadar Port Free Zone area.

The official said that Gwadar has a hot desert climate, characterized by little precipitation and high variation between summer and winter temperatures. Serious soil salinization has led to a low survival rate of plants. “Keeping in view the local ecological challenges, we will plant tropical economic tree species that can adapt to high temperature, salt and alkali, wind and sand, and draught,” he added.

Now, the NGIA is being built at the cost of Rs. 60.208 billion. The entire scope of work of it, involving civil work, structural work, mechanical work and engineering work has been completed.

State of art more than 6 kilo meter “Runway”, centerpiece of the NGIA, has already completed all its phases meeting international standardization. It is ready for test flight at any time.

It will have the capacity to accommodate narrow-body aircraft such as ATR 72 and Boeing B-737, as well as wide-body aircraft such as Airbus A-380 and Boeing B-747 for domestic and international routes. The airport will be operated under open sky policy and will be developed under the guidance of the CAA.