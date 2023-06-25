Three sea dolphins sighted in drain near Badin

KARACHI: At least three sea dolphins have been sighted in the Left Bank Outfall Drain (LBOD) near Badin which reportedly entered the drain from the creeks after high tides caused by Cyclone Biparjoy.

According to Wajid Shaikh, a senior officer of the Sindh Wildlife Department, two dolphins managed to exit the drain, while one dolphin is still reportedly swimming in the drain waters.

Shaikh said that his staff has confirmed and reported the presence of one dolphin. “I think two of them have been drained out,” he said.

He stated that it seemed to be the first occurrence of dolphins being reported in the LBOD, emphasising that it was neither their natural habitat nor a direct route to the sea.

According to the official, the dolphins likely accessed the waters through the creeks and inadvertently ended up in the drain.

He further clarified that the dolphins came from the sea, contrary to some local media reports, which stated that they came from the river.

Shaikh announced that a dedicated team had been deployed, scheduled to commence a rescue operation the following morning.

“Once we successfully rescue the dolphin, we will release it back into the creek,” he said.

Javed Ahmed Mahar, the provincial head of SWD, assured that every possible effort was being made to ensure the dolphin’s rescue and well-being.

“Our team of experts is currently present at the site and will commence the operation in the morning,” he said. Mahar further confirmed that the dolphin in question was not a blind dolphin typically found in the Indus River.