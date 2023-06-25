PM Shehbaz meets IMF chief for third time to foster deal expectations

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva for the third time in Paris, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to fulfilling the loan programme.

According to a report published by The News, the encounter between the two dignitaries took place before the premier left for London and encompassed their discussion on the new financing pact on the sidelines of the world leaders’ summit.

During the meeting, PM Shehbaz thanked the IMF chief for acknowledging Pakistan’s economic situation.

“Pakistan is determined to fulfill all its commitments,” the prime minister said, adding that Pakistan valued the assistance of the world towards helping it out of the severe economic challenges.

The floods in Pakistan further increased the economic difficulties but despite that, the government gave relief to its people, he noted.

PM Shehbaz stated it was the right of the people of Pakistan to receive relief as economic challenges caused a lot of unbearable pain to people.

“We want a balance between relief to the people and economic reality,” he said, adding that bringing the country’s economy back on the path of growth was imperative for meeting the targets set by the IMF.

The prime minister said important measures needed to be taken for restoring the economy that had been battered in the four years of the previous government, adding that revival of the economy would help in better achievement of IMF targets. As always, Pakistan would fulfill its commitments and pledges made to the international community, he added.

The IMF chief appreciated the prime minister’s resolve. In a tweet on social media platform Twitter on Saturday, PM Shehbaz said overseas Pakistanis should be wary of malicious propaganda and the use of disinformation to tarnish the image of Pakistan and the state institutions.

“I was greatly pleased to meet and interact with the members of our expatriate community in France. Overseas Pakistanis are making vital contributions to their adopted countries all over the world,” he said.

The premier further emphasised that the nation celebrates and is proud of their achievements as proud sons and daughters of the soil and that they feel passionately for their motherland.

“I explained to them the circumstances in which the coalition government assumed office as well as the mammoth economic, diplomatic and political challenges that the government had to deal with over the last one year,” the prime minister mentioned.

He also stressed on focusing on the grave implications of the tragic incidents of May 9, including the careful and methodical build-up to the Black Day.

“I appealed to them to be wary of malicious propaganda and the use of disinformation to tarnish the image of Pakistan and the state institutions. I also outlined the broad contours of the Economic Revival Plan to put the economy back on track through long-term policies. Achieving economic self-reliance remains the overriding goal for the government,” he added.