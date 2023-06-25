Lightning kills eight in Narowal, Sheikhupura districts

NAROWAL/SHEIKHUPURA: At least eight people were killed and three others injured when lightning struck different areas of Narowal and Sheikhupura districts on Sunday.

According to details, during heavy rain followed by strong wind gusts, light struck Ratanpur, Changuwali, Qangoi, Panjpir and Ratikhurd areas of tehsil Shakargarh and Zafarwal of Narowal.

Six people were killed and four others were critically injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, lightning struck Chak Shahpur and Mandiali Town killing two people and leaving another injured.

Other the other hand, lightning gutted various transformers of the Sheikhupura grid station due to which the city remained plunged into darkness for several hours.