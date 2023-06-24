Defying the odds: amputee Pakistani pilgrim embarks on Hajj after 30 years

MECCA: In a remarkable demonstration of determination and unwavering faith, Muhammad Shafeeq, a pilgrim from Pakistan, overcame immense challenges to fulfil his lifelong dream of embarking on the sacred pilgrimage to Mecca.

Despite losing one of his feet in a tragic road accident three decades ago, Shafeeq’s indomitable spirit propelled him forward, allowing him to heed the call of Allah.

At the age of 43, Shafeeq firmly embraced the belief that “where there is a will, there is a way.” Undeterred by his physical limitations, he embarked on an awe-inspiring journey from Pakistan to Mecca, fueled by enthusiasm, optimism, and an unyielding determination to undertake the Hajj pilgrimage.

Through years of hard work and personal savings, Shafeeq exemplified the virtues of persistence, resilience, and seizing opportunities in the face of adversity.

“I found enthusiasm, optimism, and determination within me after losing my foot, pushing me to strive for this lifelong spiritual journey. I will perform the stoning ritual at the Jamarat myself during the days of Al-Tashreeq, relying on my crutches,” proudly shared Shafeeq.

Shafeeq’s inspiring story stands as a testament to his unwavering commitment to his faith. Despite the physical challenges posed by his amputation, he embarked on the arduous journey to the House of Allah, driven by a sense of peace and self-realization.

Recalling his lifelong aspiration, Shafeeq shared, “Words cannot express the joy and delight I felt when Allah Almighty enabled me to witness my dream come true. I now eagerly await the Day of Tarwiyah and the ritual of Standing at Arafat, the most crucial pillar of Hajj, where I will join a procession of fellow pilgrims clothed in seamless white garments, resembling a white sea of humanity.”

Shafeeq’s triumphant journey serves as an inspiration to pilgrims worldwide. His ability to transform challenges into opportunities and his unwavering dedication to his faith remind us all of the power of perseverance and the profound fulfilment found in pursuing our dreams.

As Shafeeq sets foot on the sacred grounds of Mecca, relying on his crutches, he epitomizes the spirit of Hajj and the unity of believers from all corners of the globe.

His story serves as a testament to the transformative power of faith and the indomitable human spirit, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those who bear witness to his extraordinary pilgrimage.