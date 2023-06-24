NATIONAL

CJCSC attends passing out ceremony of naval cadets in Karachi

By Staff Report

KARACHI: The commissioning parade of cadets of the 119th Midshipmen and 27th Short Service Commission was held at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Saturday.

Cadets from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain were also among the graduating cadets.

During the event, the Sword of Honour was awarded to Midshipman Muhammad Mustafa and the Quaid-e-Azam Gold medal was presented to Lt Badar Ali. Officer Cadet Sanaullah Safeer was awarded the CJCSC Gold Medal.

Officer Cadet Abdul Rahman Jaza S Alharthi from KSA was awarded the Chief of Naval Staff Gold Medal.

Chairperson Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, was the chief guest on the occasion. He was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

Previous article
PM resolves to complete IMF loan programmme
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

ECP extends voter registration deadline till July 23

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday extended till July 23, the date for the voters’ registration deadline for the forthcoming general...

SCCI stresses special incentives to boost construction industry in KP

Hours-long power outages rile KP as shortfall surges to 35pc

Amir Muqam survives unhurt in Shangla terrorist attack

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.