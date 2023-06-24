CJCSC attends passing out ceremony of naval cadets in Karachi

KARACHI: The commissioning parade of cadets of the 119th Midshipmen and 27th Short Service Commission was held at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported on Saturday.

Cadets from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Bahrain were also among the graduating cadets.

During the event, the Sword of Honour was awarded to Midshipman Muhammad Mustafa and the Quaid-e-Azam Gold medal was presented to Lt Badar Ali. Officer Cadet Sanaullah Safeer was awarded the CJCSC Gold Medal.

Officer Cadet Abdul Rahman Jaza S Alharthi from KSA was awarded the Chief of Naval Staff Gold Medal.

Chairperson Joint Chief of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, was the chief guest on the occasion. He was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.