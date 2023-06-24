NATIONAL

AC acquits Nawaz Sharif in plots’ allotment reference

By Staff Report

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday acquitted former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the plots’ allotment reference.

The accountability court conducted hearing of the case wherein Advocate Qazi Misbah appeared before court on behalf of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif.

During the hearing, the former prime minister’s lawyer said the NAB reference was based on mala fide intention. He said Nawaz Sharif had no role in allotment of plots. He further said the case was not maintainable under the new law.

After hearing the arguments, Accountability Court Judge Rao Abdul Jabbar acquitted Nawaz Sharif of the charges of illegally allotment of plots.

