Pakistan rejects peace negotiations with TTP over involvement in killings

ISLAMABAD: In response to an offer of mediation by Afghanistan’s Taliban government, Pakistan has firmly reiterated its rejection of holding peace talks with Afghanistan-based Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group.

The decision comes as TTP continues its involvement in the killing of Pakistani civilians and law enforcement officials, according to a statement from the Foreign Office spokesperson. The rejection aligns with the earlier stance expressed by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Regarding the recent tragedy of a capsized boat off the coast of Greece, the spokesperson confirmed that among the 104 survivors, 12 were Pakistani nationals who were in good physical condition. While the Greek authorities have recovered 84 bodies, the spokesperson noted that the number and identification of Pakistani nationals among the deceased and missing remains unconfirmed.

Efforts are underway to collect DNA samples from families of suspected individuals who were on board, and Pakistan’s ambassador in Greece, Aamar Aftab, and his team are actively engaged in recovery and identification efforts.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to undertake an official visit to Japan on July 2-3 upon the invitation of Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral trade and investment, and cooperation in various sectors including science and technology, education, information technology, culture, and human resource development.

Discussions will also cover regional and global developments, as well as cooperation in multilateral forums.

Furthermore, Pakistan and Kazakhstan will hold the second round of Bilateral Political Consultations in Astana, Kazakhstan on June 26. The consultations, led by Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan & West Asia) Ambassador Syed Ahsan Raza Shah from the Pakistani delegation and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Kanat Tumyst from the Kazakh side, will encompass a comprehensive review of bilateral relations in political, trade, economic, connectivity, science and technology, and cultural and people-to-people aspects.

Highlighting the plight of the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the spokesperson emphasized the need for India to bring an end to the climate of fear and persecution in the region and ensure peace for the Kashmiri people.

Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to extend political, diplomatic, and moral support to the Kashmiri people for a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions.

The inaugural session of the Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Kazakhstan took place on February 28, 2020, in Islamabad.