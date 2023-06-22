NATIONAL

Pakistan rejects peace negotiations with TTP over involvement in killings

By Staff Report
Pakistani policemen stand guard outside the Pakistan's Foreign Ministry building on the arrival of Indian diplomats to meet with an Indian spy Commander Kulbhushan Jadhav, a serving Indian naval officer and RAW operative, in Islamabad on September 2, 2019. - Pakistan said it would grant consular access to an alleged Indian spy on death row on September 2, weeks after the International Court of Justice called for a review of his sentence in a case that has stoked tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AAMIR QURESHI/AFP via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: In response to an offer of mediation by Afghanistan’s Taliban government, Pakistan has firmly reiterated its rejection of holding peace talks with Afghanistan-based Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant group.

The decision comes as TTP continues its involvement in the killing of Pakistani civilians and law enforcement officials, according to a statement from the Foreign Office spokesperson. The rejection aligns with the earlier stance expressed by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari.

Regarding the recent tragedy of a capsized boat off the coast of Greece, the spokesperson confirmed that among the 104 survivors, 12 were Pakistani nationals who were in good physical condition. While the Greek authorities have recovered 84 bodies, the spokesperson noted that the number and identification of Pakistani nationals among the deceased and missing remains unconfirmed.

Efforts are underway to collect DNA samples from families of suspected individuals who were on board, and Pakistan’s ambassador in Greece, Aamar Aftab, and his team are actively engaged in recovery and identification efforts.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is scheduled to undertake an official visit to Japan on July 2-3 upon the invitation of Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. The visit aims to strengthen bilateral trade and investment, and cooperation in various sectors including science and technology, education, information technology, culture, and human resource development.

Discussions will also cover regional and global developments, as well as cooperation in multilateral forums.

Furthermore, Pakistan and Kazakhstan will hold the second round of Bilateral Political Consultations in Astana, Kazakhstan on June 26. The consultations, led by Additional Foreign Secretary (Afghanistan & West Asia) Ambassador Syed Ahsan Raza Shah from the Pakistani delegation and Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Ambassador Kanat Tumyst from the Kazakh side, will encompass a comprehensive review of bilateral relations in political, trade, economic, connectivity, science and technology, and cultural and people-to-people aspects.

Highlighting the plight of the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), the spokesperson emphasized the need for India to bring an end to the climate of fear and persecution in the region and ensure peace for the Kashmiri people.

Pakistan reaffirmed its commitment to extend political, diplomatic, and moral support to the Kashmiri people for a just and peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions.

The inaugural session of the Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) between Pakistan and Kazakhstan took place on February 28, 2020, in Islamabad.

Previous article
Greece boat tragedy: At least 209 Pakistanis were on board, data suggests
Staff Report
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

Search intensifies for Titanic sub with only hours of oxygen left

BOSTON: A multinational search team crisscrossed the sea and skies above the century-old wreck of the Titanic for a fifth day on Thursday, seeking...

Restaurant explosion kills 31 in northwest China

Isa objection results in trimmed bench hearing pleas against military courts

LHC disposes of Elahi’s pleas for protective bail

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.