Greece boat tragedy: At least 209 Pakistanis were on board, data suggests

By Reuters
Members of the Spanish NGO Maydayterraneo rescue the last migrant of a group of 65 people from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan rescued in Mediterranean international waters off the Libyan coast on February 10, 2020. - With the 65 people rescued today, a total of 158 migrants are aboard the Spanish Maydayterraneo NGO's rescue boat Aita Mari after yesterday other group of 93 African migrants were rescued by the Spanish NGO off the coast of Libya. (Photo by Pablo Garcia / AFP) (Photo by PABLO GARCIA/AFP via Getty Images)

KARACHI: There were at least 209 Pakistani “victims” on an overloaded boat that capsized and sank in open seas off Greece last week, according to data shared by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with Reuters on Thursday.

The figure of 209 is based on information provided by families who came forward to say a relative of theirs had boarded the boat heading from Libya towards Greece and were still missing, the agency said.

The official death toll from the accident still stands at 82 and the number of survivors at 104, of whom 12 were Pakistanis.

“An investigation to verify this is underway,” FIA Islamabad Zone Director Rana Abdul Jabbar told Reuters.

The FIA has been tasked by the government with handling investigations into the tragedy.

Hundreds of people from different countries are believed to have been on board the vessel, in what is seen as the worst sea disaster in years for the region.

Pakistan is yet to officially confirm how many of its citizens were on the boat, but kick-started a DNA sampling effort to help Greece identify those who died.

The data shared by the FIA showed that 181 people were from Pakistan and 28 from Pakistan-administered Kashmir. Officials gathered the DNA samples from 201 families.

Witness accounts suggested that between 400 and 750 people had crammed onto the 20- to 30 metre-long (65- to 100-foot) fishing boat which then capsized and sank early on June 14 about 50 miles (80 km) from the southern coastal town of Pylos.

The FIA said 29 suspected human smugglers had been arrested in Pakistan so far over the case.

Lahore court delays money laundering case involving son-in-law of PM
Reuters
Reuters

